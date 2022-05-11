5 best swarm troop cards for Super Witch Crown challenge in Clash Royale

The Super Witch Crown challenge is the latest 1v1 crown challenge in Clash Royale. Players can earn gold chests, cards, and more rewards by creating a tournament deck using cards ranging from Common to Champion, along with the new Super Witch card.

There are various cards like anti-air cards, spell cards, and swarm cards. Out of these, swarm troop cards are crucial since they can easily take down high-hitpoint troops and single-target defensive buildings. Here's a look at the top five swarm troop cards for the Super Witch Crown challenge in Clash Royale.

Swarm troop cards that can help with the Super Witch Crown challenge in Clash Royale

5) Goblin Gang

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 159

Hitpoints: 267

Two spear goblins and three ground goblins make up the Goblin Gang. Once the users reach Arena 9, they can unlock it.

Building-target cards like Hog Rider and low hitpoint air cards like Minions are good counters. Ground goblins help confuse enemy ground troops, while spear goblins help take down hostile air troops. With troops like Pekka and Mega Knight, gamers can employ the Goblin Gang as a support card.

4) Barbarians

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 254

Hitpoints: 888

Barbarians is a Common rarity swarm card that releases five melee barbarians when deployed on the battlefield. Players can unlock the Barbarians card once they reach Arena 3 in Clash Royale.

It is an excellent way to stop the enemy's ground troops from pushing as they have high hitpoints and cause massive damage when they all attack a single target. Users should use Barbarians along with anti-air cards like Wizard, Witch, Electro Wizard, and Baby Dragon.

3) Minion Horde

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 135

Hitpoints: 305

The Minion Horde is an anti-air swarm troop card unlocked by gamers once they reach Arena 10. It releases six Minions, which are highly effective when they together target a ground or air troop.

Users can use Minion Horde against Mega Knight, Mini Pekka, Golem, and Pekka. It is also a good card to counter tower targeting cards like Goblin Barrel, Miner, Graveyard, Goblin Drill, and Skeleton Barrel.

2) Bats

Bats is a good support troop (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 108

Hitpoints: 108

Bats is another anti-air swarm troop card that gamers can unlock once they reach Arena 5 in Clash Royale. It releases five Bats with low hitpoints and medium damage ability. It is a good support troop to use along with Mega Knight and Pekka to tackle the enemy's air cards.

As it is a low-elixir card, players can use it multiple times without spending too much elixir. They can also use it with Archers, Minions, and Knight to create a counter-attack strategy.

1) Skeleton Army

The Skeleton Army card in Clash Royale releases 15 Skeletons (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 108

Hitpoints: 108

It is an Epic swarm troop card unlocked by users once they reach Arena 2 in Clash Royale. They should preferably use it with building-target cards like Hog Rider, Goblin Barrel, Mini Pekka, and Prince.

Skeleton Army releases 15 skeletons, which can cause massive damage and easily clear enemy troops when targeting a single target. Gamers should use Skeleton Army only when they are out of low-elixir cycle cards like Fire Spirit, Log, and Zap.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

