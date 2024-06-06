5 best Tanks in Solo Leveling Arise

Tanks in Solo Leveling Arise are mostly used as support units to increase the team's survivability. However, some of them are amazing damage dealers, capable of leading the teams from the front. These units can serve as an integral part of many popular team compositions. Therefore, it can be useful for players to be aware of the strongest Tanks in the game.

This article will list the five best Tanks in Solo Leveling Arise's current meta that can increase your team's chances of winning.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's point of view.

Baek Yoonho and four other best Tanks in Solo Leveling Arise

There are plenty of SSR, SR, and R-rarity Tanks in the SLA roster. While some like Kim Chul and Hwang Dongsuk are a great inclusion in any beginner's team, they are nowhere near the best Tanks in Solo Leveling Arise.

Trending

Here are the best Tanks in the game listed below:

1) Emma Laurent

Emma Laurent is among the first Hunters to arrive in the game (Image via Netmarble)

Emma Laurent is a Tank Class Fire element character with impressive damage output. Despite being a tank, she can easily break enemy shields using her Break effect. Furthermore, her ability to apply the Burn debuff on enemies and increase the self-healing of allies makes her a must-have in any SLA team.

Emma is effective with different types of builds. Considering she is not overly dependent on a particular stat like Crit Rate or HP, players can maximize her offensive stats with almost any build. This makes her one of the best Tanks in Solo Leveling Arise.

2) Seo Jiwoo

Seo Jiwoo is among the best Light characters (Image via Netmarble)

Seo Jiwoo is among the first units and best Tanks in Solo Leveling Arise. Her damage scales off her HP which further increases her utility as a tank, while damage output makes it hard for the opponents to face her in battle.

Seo Jiwoo is among the best Water characters in SLA who can provide shields to allies and increase their durability. With Solid Analysis, she deals 15% extra damage to the enemy suffering from the Break effect. Moreover, her Ex Weapon also increases her Critical Hit Damage by five to 20%.

3) Baek Yoonho

Baek Yoonho is a popular tank in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

Baek Yoonho is among the most talked-about Light characters in SLA. Despite being a Tank class Hunter, this character can utilize the Break effect, helping him blast off enemy shields.

This unit can also deal up to 400% passive skill damage once the White Flames effect reaches three stacks. His passive is applied to the final hit of each skill, excluding the basic attacks. Therefore, it gets easier to stack the effect by constantly using the skills, making him one of the most fierce hunters.

4) Woo Jinchul

Woo Jinchul does not have much utility (Image via Netmarble)

Woo Jinchul is another top-tier Wind element SSR-rarity Tank, that is considered one of the best Tanks in Solo Leveling Arise. This unit uses his passive to increase damage by 30% for six seconds.

This Hunter also possesses incredible speed when using the extra dodges. However, despite such impressive stats, he has a lower damage output than most SSR units, reducing his utility in different battle situations.

5) Yoo Jinho

Yoo Jinho is a free SR Tank you can get when starting to play the game (Image Via Netmarble)

SLA players can obtain Yoo Jinho for free. Despite being one of the best SR-rarity Tanks, he boasts an impressive damage output making him one of the most-adored Hunters in the game.

Yoo Jinho uses his passive to create potions near him, which helps him recover 8% of his Max HP. Additionally, he can provide buffs to allies and stun enemies, making him one of the best Tanks in Solo Leveling Arise for a beginner's team.

While most of the Hunters on this list are SSR units and are hard to get, they can deal impressive damage to enemies (excluding Woo Jinchul and Yoo Jinho).

To learn more about the best characters in the current meta, check out our Solo Leveling Arise tier list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback