5 best team comps for Klee in Genshin Impact (June 2022)

Klee is a 5-star Genshin Impact character that has not had a rerun banner for quite a long time, including Kazuha and Yoimiya. Pyro DPS is rather limited in the game, with Hu Tao as the current top Pyro damage dealer. However, Klee does come rather close to Hu Tao, especially if players deploy the little girl in appropriate team compositions.

Klee is a character who can be used in a variety of situations. Unlike the Geo element, Pyro is dangerously good in combination with other elements to create potent Elemental Reactions such as Vaporize, Overload, and Melt. This article will include the five best team compositions for the adorable Favonius Knight in Genshin Impact.

Five best team compositions for Klee in Genshin Impact

1) Klee / Bennett / Kazuha / Xiangling

It's crucial to comprehend how well Bennett works with Klee and, as a result, how near-irreplaceable the character is. To begin with, he allows Klee to produce her Burst on-demand with almost no additional energy recharge advantages.

Secondly, Klee and the vast majority of her teammates, regardless of the composition, have 'snapshottable' abilities, and all of them will benefit significantly from Bennett's massive attack bonus in general. This is why his supportive buffs results in significant improvements in the total team DPS.

2) Klee / Bennett / Kazuha / Venti

Kazuha is an important top-tier support character who works well with Klee. On the surface, unlike Venti, his suction ability can pull in Klee's mines, but most importantly, is the character's prowess in easily applying Viridescent Venerer debuffs as part of both mono-elemental and reaction teams in Genshin Impact.

The combination of Kazuha and Venti works exceptionally well with a large number of foes, especially in the Spiral Abyss. Venti provides severe Burst damage, although his Elemental Burst cannot gather Klee's mines.

3) Klee / Bennett / Xingqiu / Yelan

This is a wonderful choice for players who don't have Kazuha or wish to play Vaporize compositions. Klee can use any rotation she wants and can still consistently Vaporize her Charged Attacks, thanks to the team's relentless Hydro application from both Yelan and Xingqiu.

Furthermore, Yelan deals high damage from her Elemental Skill alone, repositioning, and mini-grouping, all of which are beneficial in mitigating Kazuha's impact. In fact, her repositioning is helpful because it allows her to regenerate stamina simultaneously.

4) Klee / Bennett / Mona / Venti

This squad has incredibly significant Burst damage potential with very high levels of investment, particularly with 5-star weapons in Genshin Impact. Mona can use The Widsith if the content can be cleared in one rotation, and Genshin Impact players can change the rotation where Klee sets off Jumpy Dumpties first, which then allows for Mona to trigger Vaporize with her skills.

Her contribution to the team's damage will be significant, and with a follow-up barrage from a fully invested Klee, even end-game chambers can be cleared rather quickly.

5) Klee / Bennett / Xiangling / Xingqiu

If Kazuha is unavailable, Genshin Impact gamers can create their own team featuring Klee as the main DPS. It is even better against boss enemies as Xingqiu boasts superior performance in the case of a single-target opponent instead of large groups of enemies.

The community speculates that Klee's rerun banner in Genshin Impact is getting close, especially since she did not have one for a very long time before.

