5 materials to farm for Klee rerun in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact leaks have confirmed that Klee will have a rerun alongside Kazuha in the first half of the upcoming patch 2.8.

Despite her small and adorable appearance, Klee is a potent 5-star Pyro unit with explosive abilities that can destroy anything and everything in her path. Also known as the Fleeting Sunlight, this cute elf is a selfish DPS who wants maximum time on the field to utilize her abilities to full effect. Klee is definitely one of the most fun characters to play with her unique attack animations and innocent character design.

Klee will return to the feature banner with the release of patch 2.8 on July 13, 2022, and here are five materials players should farm for Klee when her rerun arrives in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: 5 materials for Klee rerun including Philameno Mushrooms and more

5) Freedom Talent Books

🍑 amila @chamomilac glad to know that klee uses freedom talent book! time to empty my unused childe supplies glad to know that klee uses freedom talent book! time to empty my unused childe supplies https://t.co/0CF3WLg6AU

Klee will need Mondstadt-based talent level-up materials from the Domain of Mastery: Frosted Altar to increase her talent levels. Here is a list of talent books needed to max out a single talent:

Teachings of Freedom x 3

Guide to Freedom x 21

Philosophies of Freedom x 38

If players want to max out all three talents of Klee, they will require the following amount of talent level-up materials to do so:

Teachings of Freedom x 9

Guide to Freedom x 63

Philosophies of Freedom x 114

Additionally, to max out the talent levels, players will also need three Crown of Insights for each talent level in Genshin Impact.

4) Philameno Mushrooms

Klee will need Philameno Mushrooms as her ascension material, which can be found abundantly in the Mondstadt region. For further clarity, players will need 168 Philameno Mushrooms to max out Klee's ascension level.

These Specialty mushrooms tend to grow on to the walls and roofs of residential buildings in Mondstadt. Players can look for these ascension materials in the following areas:

City of Mondstadt

Dawn Winery

Springvale

Players can also buy Philameno Mushrooms from an NPC called Chloris who wanders around the Windrise area. However, players can only buy 5 Philameno Mushrooms from her every three days.

3) Divining/Sealed/Forbidden Curse Scroll

These scrolls are common ascension materials that players will need for Klee's ascension as well as for leveling up her talents. For ascension, players will need the following:

Divining Scroll x 18

Sealed Scroll x 30

Forbidden Curse Scroll x 36

Similarly, players will need the following amount of materials to max out all three talents of Klee:

Divining Scroll x 18

Sealed Scroll x 66

Forbidden Curse Scroll x 93

Genshin Impact players can farm these scrolls by defeating Samachurls of any element. Players can either follow the directions provided by the Adventure Book or follow separate video guides to farm these materials.

2) Everflame Seeds

soph//MOVING ACCS CHECK PINNED! @ningguanged what is the most bullied boss in genshin and why is it the pyro regisvine what is the most bullied boss in genshin and why is it the pyro regisvine https://t.co/eBYZL5Vi0q

Everflame Seeds are ascension materials that Genshin Impact players will definitely need to level up Klee. These seeds can be collected as boss rewards after defeating the Pyro Regisvine, located in the Liyue Mountains between Tianque Valley and Luhua Pool.

The boss drops 2-3 seeds every time they are defeated and players will need around 46 Everflame seeds to max out Klee's ascension in Genshin Impact. Furthermore, the Pyro Regisvine also drops Agnidus Agates, which is also required for Klee's ascension.

1) Ring of Boreas

Make sure to collect them every week from Andrius (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ring of Boreas is one of the most important materials for Genshin Impact players to farm for Klee. Ring of Boreas is used as a talent level-up material and players will need six of these to max out a single talent. Hence, a total of 18 Ring of Boreas is required to max out all the talents for Klee.

The Ring of Boreas can be collected from the boss rewards from Andrius, a weekly boss found in Wolvendom. Since this is a weekly boss drop, players can only farm this once a week, making this the highest priority material for farming.

