5 best troop cards to win Grand Challenge in Clash Royale

The Grand Challenge is a regular in-game challenge in Clash Royale, and players can participate in the challenge by spending gems and earn rewards like gold, cards, chests, magic items, and more. Players need to spend 100 gems to participate in the challenge and must win battles to earn rewards.

Players should create a good eight-card tournament deck using cards ranging from Common to Champion rarity to win battles. In order to win battles, a deck should have a good combination of attacking and defending cards. This article will list the five best cards for the Grand Challenge in Clash Royale.

5 Powerful Cards to use in the Grand Challenge in Clash Royale

5. Miner

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 256

Hitpoints: 1600

Once a player reaches Arena 4, they can unlock the Legendary card Miner. Players can use this card directly on the enemy's troops and towers. For cards like Royal Giant and Hog Rider, which are powerful building target cards, this is one of the strongest support cards.

The Miner takes no damage when approaching the enemy's towers since it can tunnel beneath it until it reaches its desired target. Players can combine Miner with other cards like Ram Rider, Goblin Drill, and Goblin Barrel.

4. Mini Pekka

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale 24 hour Mini P.E.K.K.A Card Challenge starts now! Win Mini P.E.K.K.As and complete the challenge at 6 wins :) 24 hour Mini P.E.K.K.A Card Challenge starts now! Win Mini P.E.K.K.As and complete the challenge at 6 wins :) https://t.co/WyPi1DgQIe

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 955

Hitpoints: 1804

It is one of the best attacking troop cards in Clash Royale, and it can defeat troop cards like Mega Knight and Dark Prince when it is paired with backup troops like Goblin Gang and Valkyrie.

Unlike most other cards, players will get this one right after completing the in-game training. The player can use this high-damage troop card against tanks and counter swarm troop cards with spell cards like Arrows, Fireball, and Zap.

3. Goblin Barrel

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 159

Hitpoints: 267

When players advance to Arena 3, they can unlock Goblin Barrel, one of the greatest Spell cards in Clash Royale. If played accurately, it can deal a lot of damage to the enemy's towers. Three goblins with high damage and hit points are released when the Goblin Barrel is dropped onto the battlefield, and they start attacking the target right away.

Goblin Barrel can be paired with powerful building target cards like Hog Rider and Miner. Once the enemy has used their low-elixir counter-attack cards such as Spirits, Arrows, and Zap, players should use the Goblin Barrel to attack towers.

2. Mega Knight

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 355

Hitpoints: 5280

Mega Knight is one of the few Clash Royale cards that can deal splash damage, and it is very effective against large swarms of troops. Mega Knight deals a ton of damage and has a lot of hitpoints.

Players should use support cards like Zap, Wizard, and Minion Horde to defend Mega Knights from enemy air troops. Mega Knight's splash damage is a great way to counter the enemy's push.

1. Archer Queen

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 299

Hitpoints: 1330

The only anti-air Champion card in Clash Royale is the Archer Queen, which will be available once the King Tower has reached level 14 in the game. It is a powerful anti-air Range card that can rapidly eliminate cards with a lot of hit points like Pekka while also halting the enemy's push.

Players can use the special ability 'Cloaking Cape' of Archer Queen, which increases her damage output while making her invisible for a brief period of time, and players can activate it by spending one additional Elixir. In Clash Royale, Archer Queen should be deployed as a support card to get maximum elixir value.

