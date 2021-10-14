5 best Valorant gun skins that every player should own

Valorant is one of the most popular and competitive tactical FPS games available today. The game is free, and therefore relies on microtransactions to generate revenue. Players who play the game regularly look forward to buying different weapon cosmetics the game has to offer.

There are certain sets of skins in Valorant that are more sought after than others. Any player that is considering purchasing one must take a look at the list below.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There might be fan-favourite skins that are not present on the list mentioned below.

5 gun skins that every Valorant player must own

5) Elderflame

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Awaken the fire within. Unlock VALORANT’s first Ultra Edition Skins: Elderflame. Available in the store July 10. Awaken the fire within. Unlock VALORANT’s first Ultra Edition Skins: Elderflame. Available in the store July 10. https://t.co/1qrSKAjRTX

This skin is for those Valorant players that absolutely love dragons. This is one of the best skins in the game as players can literally shoot bullets from a dragon. This design has brilliant red accents and an intricately designed dragon's mouth at the end of the barrel.

This Valorant gun skin collection is one of the oldest in the game and every player looking for a weapon skin must take a look at this one. This skin is available for the Vandal, Operator, Judge and Frenzy priced at 2,475 VP each. Players can also purchase the skin for the knife which comes with a price tag of 4,950 VP. The entire collection is available at 9,900 VP.

4) Reaver

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT It's baaaack! You can finally grab that Reaver Bundle you've been asking for since beta ended. It's baaaack! You can finally grab that Reaver Bundle you've been asking for since beta ended. https://t.co/FhIDALFWr7

The Reaver is a skin designed in a manner that strikes fear into the enemy. Its ominous design with purple and black accents blends into the shadows, perfect for players who have a stealthy playstyle. Valorant players who like a subtle yet easily identifiable design should definitely consider buying this skin. This skin is available for the Operator, Guardian, Vandal and Sheriff priced at 1775 VP each, while the knife is priced at 3,550 VP. The entire collection is available for 7,100 VP

3) Nebula

This Valorant skin is for those who love the ever-expanding cosmos and its beauty. Players can now adorn their weapons with space-themed skins. This skin is subtle, yet the vivid array of colors makes the skin pop. This skin is perfect for every Valorant agent. The skin is available for the Guardian, Phantom, Ares and Sheriff priced at 1,775 VP each and the knife skin is priced at 3,550 VP. Valorant players can purchase the entire collection for 7,100 VP

2) Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster (G.U.N)

ValorIntel @ValorINTEL 🚨 New Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster (G.U.N) skin bundle coming to #VALORANT ! Drops on September 30 🔥 🚨 New Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster (G.U.N) skin bundle coming to #VALORANT! Drops on September 30 🔥 https://t.co/QoElzgz9WJ

This skin is quite famous among Valorant fans. The G.U.N morphs into a Ray Gun, and players also have the option of choosing the color of the ray it shoots out. The gun can either shoot blue or red colored rays. This skin can be used on the Classic, Spectre, Bucky and Operator priced at 1,775 VP each and the knife skin is priced at 3,550 VP. Valorant players also have the option of purchasing the entire collection for 7,100 VP

1) Glitchpop

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Eat more noodles. DESTROY MORE ENEMIES. Glitchpop skins are available in the store August 4. Eat more noodles. DESTROY MORE ENEMIES. Glitchpop skins are available in the store August 4. https://t.co/tEtB7Davxm

This Valorant skin takes inspiration from cyberpunk and neon esthetics, sporting hot pink, blue and purple accents. It has a vibrant color scheme and players who love the neon aesthetics can consider purchasing this skin. This skin is available for the Odin, Bulldog, Frenzy and Judge priced at 2,175 VP each, while the knife skin is priced at 4,350 VP. Valorant players also have the option of purchasing the entire collection for 8,700 VP.

