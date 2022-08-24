5 best vehicle simulation games that will have you feeling like a real professional

Simulation games are designed to replicate many real-world activities in their gameplay and serve as a medium through which players can try their hand at these occupations. The great thing about these titles is that there are no real-life consequences to failing at these activities, so users can enjoy them without restraint.

Some of the most popular simulation games are those replicating vehicle-related professions. These can be in the form of titles that allow gamers to become full-time racing professionals or take up a job in the public sector as a bus, train, or flight operator.

They are always on the hunt for simulation games with the best representation of the hobby that they wish to get into. While there are many titles to pick from, only a select few offer the most authentic experience for these activities.

Five simulation games for those who enjoy some vehicular fun

1) Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator, an amateur flight simulation game, is developed by Asobo Studio. It is a return to the series after 14 years, with the last title being released in 2006.

The title allows players to assume the role of a pilot on several airplanes available to fly, using which they can complete various challenges or just take a casual flight.

Its most alluring aspect is that it contains the entire Earth’s topography as the open world. The game uses information from Bing Maps to create this data and generate the topography, scenery, and structures in the real-world locations that users can fly above.

It has a large assortment of aircraft to choose from, with the standard edition containing over 20 vehicles and the Premium Deluxe having ten additional planes. Updates have added new challenges and aircraft, with the most notable being a tie-in expansion for the movie Top Gun: Maverick in 2022.

2) F1 22

As far as Formula 1 racing goes, gamers can’t go wrong with the officially licensed game for the championships. F1 22 was released in July 2022 by longtime developer Codemasters and received favorable reviews.

It was the first time an F1 game was available on EA’s Origin Store and the Epic Games Store on PC.

The game features new car models with updated physics in compliance with the new regulations for the 2022 Formula One World Championship. New and updated racetracks were added to this version of the series to reflect the changes in the real-world championship.

The Portuguese Grand Prix and Chinese Grand Prix were also added later via an update.

Formula One sprints, a new addition to the championship, was added to the title in terms of gameplay. It also introduces a new Hub mode known as F1 Life, where players can collect cars, clothing, and accessories for their avatars.

Interactive pit stops are another new feature, along with immersive broadcast options.

3) Ride 4

For those who enjoy motorcycles over cars, Ride 4 is a great simulation game developed by Milestone Srl. It is the latest game in the Ride series, initially launched in 2015. Many described it as “Forza Motorsport with bikes” and praised it for being accessible to new users.

Ride 4 was released in 2020 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2021. The game’s visuals and graphics were so realistic, especially on the next-gen consoles, that many people confused its videos with real life.

The title features a career mode like most racing sims, which takes a similar approach to Gran Turismo and Forza Motorsport. It is also known for balancing the simulation experience with a more video game-oriented approach, making it just a tad bit easier to learn and master.

4) Train Sim World

Train Sim World is a title that will serve as a soothing experience for those who enjoy a more relaxed approach to their vehicle simulation games. Developed by Dovetail Games, it is a train simulation game where players must take on the role of a locomotive driver as they take a train ride across a selection of recreated real-world train routes.

The simulator has seen many versions being released since its beta testing phase, with the first full release being in July 2018, titled Train Sim World. The latest version is Train Sim World 2, which features all new routes and allows users to import their routes from the previous games.

In the game, they are required to facilitate the train’s movement through a route, compensating for various factors, such as changes in weather, time of day, turns, and stops. Gamers can also create custom scenarios, design new locomotives, and collect new models.

It is a game designed specifically for railfans.

5) Bus Simulator 21

If players are looking for a simulation game that offers a more direct public service and allows them to interact with NPCs, they can try out Bus Simulator. From developer Stillalive Studios, the series debuted in 2007 and has since had six releases, with the latest entry being Bus Simulator 21.

Developed in Unreal Engine 4, the title takes place in the fictional city of “Angel Shores,” based on the San Fransico Bay area. Players will take on the role of bus drivers as they make their way around the city, following designated routes. The game also introduces double-decker and electric buses to the series.

As drivers, users can drive around the city on designated routes and pick up passengers from bus stops. Passengers can be charged for tickets or checked for passes, which is the primary way of making an income.

Colliding with other vehicles or pedestrians will cost gamers a fine, which will be taken from their salary.

