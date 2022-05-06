5 best video game franchises on Xbox Game Pass

There is no shortage of great video games that Xbox Game Pass subscribers can enjoy at any given point in time. Microsoft's revolutionary service offers players the option to choose from a wide array of video games that includes both first and third-party titles. Given Xbox's rich history and acquisition of publishers like Zenimax, some truly iconic video game franchises are present in their library.

These five names may differ in their release periods, number of titles and genres, but they all have one thing in common. Each of these names has built a solid reputation in video games and is worth the playtime for any Xbox Game Pass subscriber.

Disclaimer: Includes offerings from EA Play, and the number of available titles have also been considered.

Top 5 video game franchises that are part of the Xbox Game Pass service

5) Battlefield

EA Play's availability on the Xbox Game Pass offers the service to anyone who gets its Ultimate Tier. EA Play grants access to several titles, including a majority of the Battlefield games released so far. Fans will have to wait for some time to get the Call of Duty titles on the service, but Battlefield is quite a potent rival. When EA decided to boot the Medal of Honor franchise, Battlefield became their main area of focus. The franchise has a long list of popular games that offer players different experiences.

All subscribers of the Xbox Game Pass can play Battlefield V if recency is their criteria. Battlefield Hardline, on the other hand, provides a different setting altogether. The franchise is set to expand as there are rumors of Battlefield 2042 being added to the service very soon.

4) Fallout

Over the years, no video game has showcased the dire situation of a post-apocalyptic radioactive world as well as the Fallout series. With Xbox's acquisition of Zenimax, there are four Fallout games that players can play without spending any extra money. The most recent title is Fallout 76, but there could be some questions about its quality. However, titles like Fallout 3 and 4 are tested hits that all Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to enjoy.

With Fallout 76, Bethesda has received a lot of flak unfortunately. Some have questioned the developer's decision for the game to go online, while others felt that the bugs have caused severe issues. The quality of the game has improved to an extent, but games like Fallout 4 still give an incredible experience to all subscribers.

3) Doom

The Doom series is considered the cornerstone of modern FPS video games and is available on the Xbox Game Pass. They are available at no extra cost, from the very classic releases to the latest Doom Eternal. Someone new to the series can enjoy all of its titles in chronological order. Doom is renowned for its violence and gore, a staple of the series. With players playing as 'Doomguy', they get to go on with their missions in the meanest possible manner.

While there are ample horror elements attached to the games, the availability of different weapons makes it more fun than scary. Signature tools like the chainsaw allow players to hack and slash through various alien enemies. Overall, the Doom series is one of the best FPS video games and is a must-play on the Xbox Game Pass.

2) Gears of War

An Xbox exclusive, the Gears of War series puts players in the shoes of COG soldiers who have to take the war to the unholy locusts who have invaded the world. It all started with the first game launched in the early 2000s. The journey traveled to Gears of War 5, which is the latest main release of the storyline. The franchise has also tried its hand at the XCOM-styled gameplay with Gears of War tactics.

Unlike previous games, Gears of War is a first-party game that has created a rich legacy for itself. The most recent game, Gears of War 5's Game of the Year Edition, brings loads of bonus goodies and an extra Hivebuster campaign, all of which can be enjoyed by interested players and fans alike.

1) Halo

The Halo franchise can be considered among the top five ever in video game history. It started with the first game that Bungie created. What followed was a series of games, TV series and movies that have extended the franchise's power well beyond that of mere video games. While there are seven different games in the series, the Halo Master Chief Collection offers more since it is a bundle of previous games.

Halo's lore is so massive that it won't be a justice to write them in a few words. Once again, players can play chronologically to discover the story from the origin of Master Chief. The most recent release is Halo Infinite, which has a free-to-play multiplayer. However, all subscribers of the Xbox Game Pass can also enjoy the game's campaign at no extra cost.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

