"They don't belong in Battlefield 2042": Community is frustrated with DICE's obsession with specialists

It's not fresh news that Battlefield 2042 gamers aren't big fans of the specialist system, despite how much DICE and EA portray it positively. Users have repeatedly asked for the removal of specialists as the older class system is their preferred choice.

Once again, the community reacted to EA's obstination with a new mechanic that hasn't worked at all.

EA has decided to make bold decisions that deviate from its tried and tested formulae. One involves specialists and special operators with a unique background. However, many of their features and tools cause more of a hindrance rather than a convenience.

It's the chief reason many players have been continuously asking about their removal. However, it has been to no avail, and there is more slated to arrive with season one content of Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 players frustrated with DICE and EA continuing with specialists

Earlier on May 5, Reddit user u/KalypsoGaming posted a meme about the situation with specialists in the game. With more scheduled to appear, the user feels all that the developers can do is offer more specialists.

Others also shared their opinions about the situation and why they think the specialists won't disappear.

One user explained that DICE is in trouble because Season 1 content is supposed to add four more specialists. Some players have already paid for it. Any changes to the existing system, like going back to the class system, could lead to trouble.

A possible suggestion to the above problem was given by another user, who stated that the new specialists don't need to have the gadgets. It will make them closer to the class system that gamers have been asking for.

Despite some positive reports from different sources, one user is skeptical about it. They feel that users shouldn't hope too much unless something is put out in the official sense.

Some want EA to provide a basic option to an ordinary soldier if they can't do away with specialists from the game's future.

A few are fed up and have already given up on Battlefield 2042. They only want a mere refund as they don't care about the game anymore.

Some believe that EA has shot itself in its foot. They could have listened to the players and not added the specialists in the first place. On top of that, they promised to add more for premium users, and they can't go back on their word.

Another gamer pointed out that they're legally bound to sell specialists. However, watering them down will significantly help reduce the impact and dissatisfaction among users.

Some have specific names when it comes to removing some specialists to solve the issues at hand.

Despite the discussions, it's improbable that Battlefield 2042 will remove specialists. As pointed out above, removing them might not be very convenient as there are legalities to be bothered about.

However, EA should try to change the way the specialists work so that they can be more convenient for gamers.

