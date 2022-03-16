"Look bad, destroy gameplay with their mechanics": Battlefield 2042 players are angry with specialists and want them removed

Battlefield 2042 has many new features added to the game but that didn't go well with the fans. The specialist system was added to the latest Battlefield game with the modification to the earlier kit system. While the feature initially seemed cool to fans, a lot of them have changed their opinion.

Every specialist in the game adds uniqueness to operating with their strengths and weaknesses. DICE's take was to differentiate the game for players according to their playstyles. At launch, 10 operators were available, and 4 more are to be added in the coming days when season one content arrives. However, players are already getting fed up with the specialists. One Reddit user, u/Sooxzay, complained about how the specialists destroy gameplay and how they also look bad.

Battlefield 2042 players want specialists removed from the game

Several additions to the game have suffered from bugs and glitches. However, displeasure towards Specialists among the fans comes purely from the way they have been designed. Snooxzay received overwhelming support from Battlefield 2042 players, which gives out the majority's view.

The most popular comment states how this system was implemented to incentivise players to involve themselves in microtransactions. Usually, microtransactions in a full-priced AAA game are never a good idea.

Another member stated how the decision to implement specialists was horrible and that DICE should have stuck to the formula of the previous games.

Battlefield is also set to appear on mobile devices and one fan believes that this entire specialist system will be implemented there to earn more money.

There's a sense of pessimism among many fans who believe that the game can't be salvaged from where it is at the moment.

A petition was filed in January where more than 200,000 players had signed asking for a refund. Strangely, EA acknowledged it by giving a tactical beanie, which was a copy-paste item. This was again stated by another player.

One gamer stated that they won't touch the game if specialists aren't removed.

There was also criticism of the models of a few specialists.

DICE recently promised to rework the size of the maps in Battlefield 2042. One gamer still believes that the specialist system will still let the maps down due to how they operate.

Finally, there was the sad confession of a player who had likely bought the ultimate edition and believed that they were trolled by DICE.

The post on the sub-reddit has found amazing support, which shows the overall consensus on specialists. However, it's unlikely that EA will remove the specialists now.

