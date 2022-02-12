With more than 150,000 players asking for refund, Battlefield 2042 is offering a "tactical" beanie 

Battlefield 2042 seems to be on a different track from reality as there appears to be no acknowledgment of the severe loss of face the game has had. The 2021 release has now become one of the worst releases and worst-reviewed games on Steam.
Such has been the extent of the damage that Steam even allowed users to refund beyond the standard period. However, many players are yet to receive refunds that they have bought from other sources. This has led to players creating a petition asking for refunds based on false advertising.
While the petition already has 150,000 signatures in less than seven days in existence, DICE and EA seem to be in oblivion. Earlier in the day, the developers tweeted about letting the players earn a "tactical" beaning by making some achievements. Suffice to say, players haven't taken the news in any positive manner.
Battlefield 2042 gets trolled due to hilarious offering in light of bigger problem
For starters, there is very little "tactical" to the beanie, and although there's a connection to the lore, the situation is quite grim. While a petition for a refund has seen more than 150,000 signatures, a beanie isn't precisely what is on the players' minds.
DICE has done very little to stem the overall situation, and season one, which could have been the game's salvation, has been pushed back to summer.
The biggest reason why the fans are even more enraged is that the offered beanie looks just like that of Sundance. Several users pointed it out and made sure not to miss out on the eerie similarities.
There was also top-notch sarcasm as one user made a tweet about how good the game has been since its release. While it may look like the user is an admirer, there's more chance for it to be perfectly crafted sarcasm.
Games insider ModernWarzone was also quick to join the party as it stated that sometimes, it's hard to believe that all these are true.
One user pointed out that earlier releases of Battlefield games had similar problems but were eventually solved.
But the above user was quickly shut down by a fellow Twitter user who stated the disparities and dissimilarities of Battlefield 2042's situation with the earlier games.
Another user stated how it had been all promises, and the situation hasn't improved, despite many promises.
A user perfectly summed up the situation of EA's denial of the whole condition by offering what's a highly meager compensation according to them.
The above user was supported in their statement by another member who solidified the accusations of false advertising by EA and DICE over the game's development duration.
There seems to be no end to the saga as it has become a daily routine for Battlefield 2042 and its developers to get flak from the community. Unless something radical happens, there's nothing but darkness on the horizon.