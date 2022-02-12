With more than 150,000 players asking for refund, Battlefield 2042 is offering a "tactical" beanie 

Battlefield 2042 seems to be on a different track from reality as there appears to be no acknowledgment of the severe loss of face the game has had. The 2021 release has now become one of the worst releases and worst-reviewed games on Steam.

Such has been the extent of the damage that Steam even allowed users to refund beyond the standard period. However, many players are yet to receive refunds that they have bought from other sources. This has led to players creating a petition asking for refunds based on false advertising.

While the petition already has 150,000 signatures in less than seven days in existence, DICE and EA seem to be in oblivion. Earlier in the day, the developers tweeted about letting the players earn a "tactical" beaning by making some achievements. Suffice to say, players haven't taken the news in any positive manner.

Battlefield 2042 gets trolled due to hilarious offering in light of bigger problem

For starters, there is very little "tactical" to the beanie, and although there's a connection to the lore, the situation is quite grim. While a petition for a refund has seen more than 150,000 signatures, a beanie isn't precisely what is on the players' minds.

DICE has done very little to stem the overall situation, and season one, which could have been the game's salvation, has been pushed back to summer.

The biggest reason why the fans are even more enraged is that the offered beanie looks just like that of Sundance. Several users pointed it out and made sure not to miss out on the eerie similarities.

There was also top-notch sarcasm as one user made a tweet about how good the game has been since its release. While it may look like the user is an admirer, there's more chance for it to be perfectly crafted sarcasm.

UniQue 🇳🇱 Deathstroke⚔️ @ThePollus 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 @Battlefield Thanks for this awesome content you are giving the players. There is no better game out there. You guys at DICE just keep delivering quality content I love you guys🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 @Battlefield Thanks for this awesome content you are giving the players. There is no better game out there. You guys at DICE just keep delivering quality content I love you guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰😘😘😘😍😍😍

Games insider ModernWarzone was also quick to join the party as it stated that sometimes, it's hard to believe that all these are true.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone @Battlefield Sometimes I can’t believe this is real LMAO @Battlefield Sometimes I can’t believe this is real LMAO

One user pointed out that earlier releases of Battlefield games had similar problems but were eventually solved.

Ethan Bunch @EthanBunch02 @Battlefield Come on guys this game isn’t that bad. Think about how broken Battlefield 4 was when it came out or how broken Battlefield 1 one was and at the end of the day they were really popular so let’s just give dice another few months and I bet this game will be awesome. @Battlefield Come on guys this game isn’t that bad. Think about how broken Battlefield 4 was when it came out or how broken Battlefield 1 one was and at the end of the day they were really popular so let’s just give dice another few months and I bet this game will be awesome.

But the above user was quickly shut down by a fellow Twitter user who stated the disparities and dissimilarities of Battlefield 2042's situation with the earlier games.

Retrojumper @Retrojumper2 @EthanBunch02 @Battlefield Difference is content. Bf4 had dlcs rolling out whilst mechanics were being fixed. Bf1 honestly didn’t have many problems outside of the stuttering that was introduced by the last dlc and weapon balance @EthanBunch02 @Battlefield Difference is content. Bf4 had dlcs rolling out whilst mechanics were being fixed. Bf1 honestly didn’t have many problems outside of the stuttering that was introduced by the last dlc and weapon balance

Another user stated how it had been all promises, and the situation hasn't improved, despite many promises.

8100dY M4rY @Digimortal5 @Battlefield I swear this game is progressively getting worse and worse as time goes by. Barely any major improvements with fixes we got, just annoncements of upcoming big fixes. Im afraid empty words is everything we'll be getting from DICE regarding BF 2042. This franchise deserves better. @Battlefield I swear this game is progressively getting worse and worse as time goes by. Barely any major improvements with fixes we got, just annoncements of upcoming big fixes. Im afraid empty words is everything we'll be getting from DICE regarding BF 2042. This franchise deserves better.

A user perfectly summed up the situation of EA's denial of the whole condition by offering what's a highly meager compensation according to them.

Steve @StvnAd @Battlefield "we tricked hundreds of thousands of people into buying a game we knew was terrible and under developed, but would you like a tactical beanie?" @Battlefield "we tricked hundreds of thousands of people into buying a game we knew was terrible and under developed, but would you like a tactical beanie?"

The above user was supported in their statement by another member who solidified the accusations of false advertising by EA and DICE over the game's development duration.

Nola1 @JasonHatchett1 @StvnAd @Battlefield They lied too said it was under development for 3 or more years..come to find out it was only 12 to 15 months. Totally misrepresented the product abd flat out lied. @StvnAd @Battlefield They lied too said it was under development for 3 or more years..come to find out it was only 12 to 15 months. Totally misrepresented the product abd flat out lied.

Also Read Article Continues below

There seems to be no end to the saga as it has become a daily routine for Battlefield 2042 and its developers to get flak from the community. Unless something radical happens, there's nothing but darkness on the horizon.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar