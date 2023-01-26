5 best video game sequels to watch out for in 2023

Several exciting video games are set to be released in 2023, alongside a bunch of sequels. Players love to enjoy the ongoing story and explore the characters of their favorite video game franchises.

Generally, nowadays, video game sequels are mostly cash grabs with the same mechanics and a little innovation. However, some video game companies are still trying to add a fresh feel to the latest titles with improvements in mechanics, characters, better graphics, and much more.

This article lists the five best video game sequels players should watch in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Five best video game sequels coming this year

1) Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is the direct sequel to the action-adventure role-playing game released in 2011. The game is being developed by Dambuster Studios and is set to be published by Deep Silver. It is one of the most awaited sequels by fans who have been waiting for over 11 years.

The game will contain various weapons for their arsenal and load-outs. It takes place in Los Angeles, California, where players must explore and scavenge for materials to craft weapons to survive the zombie invasion. The game promises a broader world of exploration and a more horrifying experience than its prequel.

The game will be released on 28th April 2023 and available to play on Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

2) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chronobyl

Stalker 2 is the sequel to the Stalker Trilogy franchise developed and published by G.S.C. Game World. The game will continue with the storyline of the original three games.

Although much information is not yet known about the upcoming sequel, it has been confirmed that the game will feature the same mechanics as the original titles, such as scavenging for resources, engaging in combat, and managing for survival in the fictional world that takes place after the second explosion in the Exclusion Zone.

Stalker 2 will be released on Xbox Series X/S and Windows in 2023.

3) Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong is an action-adventure game developed by Team Cherry and is the sequel to the masterpiece Hollow Knight. The game retains the original Metroidvania map style, which makes exploration much more exciting.

Players can play as Hornet, the princess protector of Hallownest, and follow her journey to the kingdom of Pharloom. The game introduces various types of enemies with an entirely new combat style, along with numerous new weapons, upgrades, and items to help her in the journey.

Silksong will be released in 2023 on platforms including Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

4) Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to be one of the most awaited superhero games to be released this year for fans. The game is set to continue after the events of Marvel's Spider-Man and Spider-Man Miles Morales.

The game will feature the deadly duo of Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they continue to fight the city's crime, but this time against a much greater threat and one of the most beloved anti-heroes, Venom.

The sequel is set to release in the fall of this year and can be played on PlayStation 5.

5) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the continuation of Jedi Fallen Order and takes place five years after the previous game's events. It is being developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts.

The game revolves around the story of Cal, who must be careful from the hands of the Empire and be thoughtful about his every step as he is the only remaining Jedi in the galaxy.

The game is confirmed to release on 17th March 2023 and will be available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows.

