Can using your PS5 vertically damage the console?

Sony's PlayStation 5, generally referred to as the PS5, is a popular new-gen video game console housing thousands of exclusive titles and fan-favorite games. Not only does the latest console feature powerful specifications, but it also showcases an attractive design.

That said, a recent report may have shed some light on a major design flaw that could damage the PS5 console over time. The issue begins with how you place the console on a platform.

As per several sources, using Sony's next-generation gaming console in a vertical orientation may severely and permanently damage its functioning. Instead, one should place the console horizontally to avoid any such issues in the long run.

Read on to find out how vertical positioning may affect the PS5's hardware and in certain cases, cause permanent damage.

Shift to a horizontal position to avoid cooling issues and permanent damage to your PS5

Consoles System @68Logic Do not put your Ps5 upright, here is the result the liquid moves and the freezes are there Do not put your Ps5 upright, here is the result the liquid moves and the freezes are there https://t.co/A4Do3TkcXk

The very nature of the PlayStation 5's design and its original packaging automatically gives owners the idea of using it vertically. Additionally, most retailers store packaged console units in vertical positions to save space.

Unfortunately, several users have already run into major issues with the console, and all of them have been using it vertically. Multiple hardware experts have noted that using the PS5 vertically is causing the cooling liquid in the console's APU to spill, leading to inadequate cooling and performance issues.

In the most severe cases, this liquid can potentially reach the motherboard and fry the main component, rendering the console useless.

Experts blamed the situation on a defective design that's potentially damaging the barrier between the PS5's APU and its cooler or causing it to move. Interestingly, not all PS5 units suffer from this issue, which could be deemed as more of a manufacturing defect.

Ideally, the barrier between a device's CPU and its cooler (liquid metal) should remain intact, regardless of the device's orientation. This can simply be done by tightly pressing the CPU against its cooler and letting gravity do its job.

Previously, Sony officials have assured users that the console can be used in any orientation that they prefer without any undesirable consequences. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case, as experts are trying to bring a major design flaw to the community's notice.

Consoles System @68Logic Collective answer: I am only warning, all the PS5 that I open, very often the liquid is moved and can sometimes damage the surface of the CPU. In some cases this affects operation. I'm not the only Technician to notice this. Collective answer: I am only warning, all the PS5 that I open, very often the liquid is moved and can sometimes damage the surface of the CPU. In some cases this affects operation. I'm not the only Technician to notice this. https://t.co/XWJrtkwg0L

Presently, there's no way to know whether your console is affected by this defect or not. The majority of users have been placing their console upright with no issues whatsoever. However, you can avoid any negative consequences by using the device horizontally. We recommend not taking the risk if there's an option to keep your PlayStation 5 console safe.

DrowsyKeroX 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @MrRiceGuy2 @Riskit4TB I don’t know about this one, my PS5 has been vertical since launch day and never has shown any signs of damage @Riskit4TB I don’t know about this one, my PS5 has been vertical since launch day and never has shown any signs of damage

In case of any spillage, using the console horizontally will force the liquid metal to remain flat and keep the console as cool as possible. However, placing it vertically will cause the liquid to progressively leak down, affecting the APU's cooling capabilities. Moreover, it may likely leak onto important components, which is, in no way, desirable.

Sony is yet to make any official comment about the aforementioned defect. However, with increasingly similar cases showing up every day, the verdict encourages users to stay alert and protect their beloved PlayStation 5 consoles from permanent damage.

