5 best video games buy in the Xbox Summer Sale 2022

A vast collection of video games have been made available in the Xbox Summer Sale 2022, and players all over the world once again have the opportunity to get some great titles at a fantastic discount.

The summer sale is a significant annual event. Not only do these sales include a considerable number of games but the discounts tend to be at a record high. Gamers look to make the most of such sales, and this year is no different.

The following five names on this list are excellent choices that players should look to grab at steep discounts.

Disclaimer: This list is in no set order of importance. The games are picked based on the writer's opinion, and the reader's choice may differ.

Top 5 video games worthy of your money in the Xbox Summer Sale 2022

5) Batman: Arkham Collection

Publisher: Warner Bros.

Discounted Price: $8.99

For the price of a pizza, gamers can get their hands on what is considered a fantastic trilogy by many around the world, with great quality and execution. The Arkham Collection consists of the following games:

Arkham Asylum

Arkham City

Arkham Knight

The bundle usually costs $60, but the Xbox Summer Sale 2022 price is a steal. The first two titles are Game of the Year editions, while Arkham Knight comes with a season pass.

By purchasing the bundle, players will get additional content alongside the base game. The three titles are also available as individual purchases on discounts, but the bundle increases the value by several folds.

4) Metro Exodus

Publisher: Deep Silver

Discounted Price: $7.49

Another must-buy title in the Xbox Summer Sale 2022 is Metro Exodus, the final chapter of an epic journey across the Soviet wasteland. The first two games set up a cliffhanger that finally ends in Exodus. Unlike the first two games, the third game majorly takes place in a wasteland. The way the game showcases the after-effects of war is sordidly magnificent.

The gameplay has an excellent narrative filled with twists and dangers. Players will fight against both human and non-human enemies as the battle for survival gets intense. With multiple endings, the game emphasizes upon the players' decision-making throughout the game. Overall, it is an excellent video game to pick in this year's summer sale.

3) Assassin's Creed Mythology Pack

Publisher: Ubisoft

Discounted Price: $47.99

There are different bundles for Assassin's Creed titles, and video game enthusiasts can get fantastic deals in the Xbox Summer Sale 2022. The one referred to here is the Mythology Pack, in which players get the following games:

Assassin's Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The Mythology Pack takes a sharp turn from previous games in the franchise as Ubisoft shifts its emphasis towards a more open world. All three games take place in distinct locations, which provides a fresh experience to the players each time. Players can also get the Gold Editions of all three games separately if they are interested in the expansions.

2) Hunt: Showdown

Publisher: Deep Silver

Discounted Price: $9.99

Hunt: Showdown is a little gem that many are unaware about, and the base game getting a significant discount in the Xbox Summer Sale 2022 makes things quite interesting. Hunt: Showdown is one of the few games in the market that blends PvP and PvE effortlessly. With dynamic content and ever-increasing expansions, it is truly an experience to try at least once.

The overall setting of the game is horror, as players have to fight demonic entities. However, things are not as easy as they seem, as monsters are not the only things trying to kill them. Players will also have to eliminate their opponents in a bid to get all the rewards. Deciding who to target has never been more dangerous, as one mistake could result in instant death.

1) Grand Theft Auto V

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Discounted Price: $29.99

The appearance of this title on the list will be surprising to many, given how many years have passed since GTA V's release. However, the game recently got a next-generation update on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and there are plenty of improvements.

While the core mechanics and story remain unchanged, the graphics look much better compared to the standard version. With a 50% discount in the Xbox Summer Sale 2022, it is a great video game to pick, especially for those who are yet to play it. GTA VI isn't coming any time soon, and one can never go wrong with Rockstar's flagship series.

