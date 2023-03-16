5 best ways to win shotgun fights in PUBG Mobile (March 2023)

Shotguns and lightweight SMGs are some of the best weapons for conducting close-range fights in PUBG Mobile. As a result, some pros and streamers prefer to carry a shotgun alongside their assault rifles or snipers.

Players must learn how to use shotguns as their secondary choice of weapon in FPS games and tactical shooters like PUBG Mobile. It will especially come in handy when they find themselves stuck in a tight spot when surrounded by enemies. In such a precarious situation, handling a shotgun well can help the player escape from the danger zone.

That said, if one is having trouble in close-range gunfights, they can pick up a shotgun and apply these strategies to get more kills.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer’s views.

Apart from avoiding mid-range gunfights, four other tips can help players come out on top with a shotgun in PUBG Mobile

1) Be decisive

Whether a player is someone waiting for the enemy to come to them, or is planning to dash across to the adjacent room and kill the opponent, they must make sure that they are not in a dual frame of mind while using a shotgun. As such, one must execute the plan at hand without hesitation to get more kills with a shotgun.

2) Hug the walls and move

When playing with a shotgun in TPP, corners and walls are a player's biggest ally. Make sure to stick tight to the walls and do not give opponents a sniff to aim at themselves. Since shotguns are a one-shot kill, players will most likely come out on top when they suddenly encounter an enemy.

Sticking close to the walls not only helps them avoid being an easy target, but it also allows a player to surprise the opponents by peeking out from unexpected angles. Try to use the environment to one's advantage and move unpredictably to catch the enemies off guard.

3) Concentrate on headshots

Shotguns are fast weapons that are easier to aim for in close-range. Therefore, one should always strive to get headshots with a shotgun. Suppose an enemy is wearing a level 3 vest, then aiming at the body might not kill them in a single shot.

Shotguns have the slowest fire rate among all the weapon classes. If a player does not get the kill in one single shot, then they might end up in a precarious situation. Hence, targeting the head is a sure-fire way to get a one-shot kill.

4) Avoid mid-range gunfights

Mid-range encounters are a big no-no when a player is armed with a shotgun, which are primarily weapons for close range fights. Shotgun fire spreads a lot as the distance increases. As a result, the damage dealt is reduced drastically.

Switch to Assault Rifles or SMGs whenever one is out in the open. However, if a player has no other choice, then they need to close the gap with their opponents before going in for the kill with a shotgun.

Engaging in mid-range gunfights with their opponents while carrying a shotgun is highly risky in PUBG Mobile due to the spread of its pellets with an increase in distance. Therefore, it is wiser to avoid such encounters. If there's no choice other than to confront, try to use cover to close the gap and get into a more favorable position for a close-range shotgun kill.

5) Strike fast

Players have to be agile whenever they are armed with a shotgun. Be constantly on the move in search for the next kill. Striking first, before the opponent realizes, is one of the best ways to get more kills with a shotgun. This requires a fair bit of planning and plotting. However, with practice, one can go on a killing spree with a shotgun in PUBG Mobile.

Using the strategies outlined above, one can significantly increase their chances of coming out on top with a shotgun in PUBG Mobile. However, note that shotguns are not all-weather guns, but they can become more powerful in certain strategic situations. With enough practice and experience, anybody can become proficient with Shotguns.

