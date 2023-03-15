Top 5 teams to watch in PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2023 Spring

The PUBG Mobile Super League is nearing launch with its partners and qualified teams from the South East Asia region. The spring edition of the competition is slated to begin on March 22, 2023, and will see 20 teams battle for the inaugural trophy and a slot in the 2022 World Invitational Riyadh.

15 partner teams' names have been disclosed, while the remaining five have been given a spot based on their performances in the regional PMPL Spring. Every squad will try to shine in this upcoming Super League season.

This list explores the top five units that could finish on the podium.

5 teams that have what it takes heading into PUBG Mobile Super League Spring 2023

5) BOOM Esports

The PMPL Indonesia 2023 Spring saw BOOM Esports lift its first notable trophy in the last four years. The country's reputed PUBG Mobile teams were seen struggling there.

Apart from BOOM, the Super League will boast four teams from this country. Following the departure of Hexaz and Okta on January 28, 2023, the company made a smart move by bringing on Ponbit and KeyMine, which ultimately paid off.

4) D'Xavier

The Vietnamese organization has emerged as one of the strongest PUBG Mobile squads in the Southeast region. Although the team's performance at the recently held Global Championships was not great, their results at the national level were mesmerizing in the regional competitions. D'Xavier grabbed two back-to-back Pro League crowns.

Rabiz and Co. were the undisputed champions of the SEA Championship 2022 Spring, and the contest is now replaced by this Super League (PMSL). Their victory in the Pro League Vietnam 2023 Spring helped them recover after their side had a miserable run at the PMGC 2022.

3) HAIL Esports

The Thai squad is among the five qualified teams who have secured a slot in the PMSL through their regional PUBG Mobile Pro League, which means the side is not a part of the partnership program.

After signing their new lineup on February 3 this year, HAIL Esports demonstrated unparalleled dominance in the PMPL Spring to emerge victorious. The roster will have a great opportunity to display their exploits in the Super League.

2) Geek Slate

The unit has been on a tremendous run as the Malaysian side recently achieved their second consecutive Pro League title emphatically. Despite leaving uHigh from the lineup, Geek Slate successfully defended the PMPL trophy after exhibiting magnificent performances there.

They finished tenth in the 2022 Global Championship Finals. The side had a strong showing in the event's Group Stage (Yellow), where they obtained the first spot.

1) Vampire Esports

2022 was a golden year for Vampire Esports as the superstar Thai squad presented remarkable skills at numerous notable events. They seized the PMPL Spring Thailand title in their first major event of the year. Maintaining their tide, the brigade went on to clinch the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022 Riyadh.

The way Vampire competed was incredible as they acquired pole position in both phases: the Main Event and the Afterparty Showdown. Their players fought impressively in the 2022 Global Championship, holding the sixth spot in the Grand Finals. The team added two superstars, nOOzy and TonyK, to their unit last month and managed to occupy the runner-up seat in the Pro League Spring. Looking at their track record from the previous year, they will be a major challenger in the PUBG Mobile Super League Spring.

