5 best weapons for Sparrow in Apex Legends Season 25

With the new season's debut, players can unlock and play as the brand-new Legend – Sparrow in Apex Legends Season 25. Besides the character, several weapon changes have been introduced, making some exceptionally powerful and leaving others not worth picking up.

Although Sparrow is a Recon Legend, his playstyle is quite different than most from this Class. Hence, players might wonder which weapons they should use when playing this newly released character in Apex Legends.

For those curious, this article lists five weapons you should use when playing Sparrow in Apex Legends Season 25.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author's opinion.

5 best weapons that players should use when playing Sparrow in Apex Legends Season 25

1) R-99

R-99 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Since Sparrow in Apex Legends Season 25 is extremely agile due to his ability to double jump, one of the best weapons you can use while playing him is R-99. Since SMGs are quite powerful in S25, you can easily secure one knockdown after another with it. Moreover, if you are more into the run-and-gun playstyle, then choosing it is the best choice.

While the P2020 is also a strong option, it received a significant nerf. That is why we decided to place the R-99 on the list instead.

2) Havoc Rifle

Havoc Rifle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

In S25, the Havoc Rifle has returned to the floor loot pool. Meaning, players won’t have to wait for a Care Package to get their hands on the weapon. Although the Havoc Rifle received a nerf when it returned to the ground loot, it is still an excellent choice due to its high damage output.

Since the meta loadouts feature an AR paired with an SMG, players can replace the SMG with the Havoc. You can utilize the weapon as an AR and an SMG, allowing you to secure kills in both long/mid and close-range fights.

3) EVA-8

EVA-8 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

If you are more into shotguns, then you should consider picking up the EVA-8 when playing Sparrow in Apex Legends Season 25. The weapon’s fire rate got boosted at the cost of reduced damage per pellet. Since the additional fire rate makes up for the damage nerf, the shotgun allows players to secure kills even faster than before.

As Sparrow can be quite agile, the opponents will have a hard time hitting you, while you can easily track them and secure eliminations. If you are not a fan of the EVA-8, you can use the Mozambique Akimbo as an alternative.

4) Hemlok Burst AR

Hemlok Burst AR (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

If you like to keep your distance from the enemies you are fighting, then the Hemlok Burst AR is one of the weapons you should use when playing Sparrow in Apex Legends Season 25. With the increased magazine size across all rarities, you can easily secure eliminations even if you miss a couple of bursts.

Additionally, the Hemlok can now utilize the Gun Shield Generator, meaning you can tank a decent bit of damage before your EVO shield sustain hits. If you like using burst rifles, the Nemesis is also an excellent choice. However, as it utilizes Energy Ammunition, you’ll need a significant amount of it every match due to its small stack size.

5) Sentinel

Sentinel (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Lastly, Sentinel is a great choice when you are playing as Sparrow in Apex Legends Season 25, especially if you like to use Sniper Rifles. With the recent helmet and head damage multiplier changes, this weapon can deal massive chunks of damage.

While headshots are exceptionally rewarding with the Sentinel, the body/limb shots will also deal a significant amount of damage, as the developers increased the multiplier. Besides the Sentinel, you can also use Charge Rifle from the same Class.

