5 best weapons for Yelan in Genshin Impact: F2P, 4-star, and BiS bows list

Yelan recently made her second appearance in the game with the Genshin Impact 3.4 update alongside Hu Tao in separate banners. Typically, two weapons are available in another banner, including the Aqua Simulacra and Staff of Homa. Yelan, one of the game's most potent units, can work with almost anything, as F2P players won't need her BiS.

The following article lists five weapons for Yelan, including signatures, free-to-acquire 4-star ones, and more. Her playstyle can vary based on the artifacts and weapons she uses, including skill DPS, elemental support, and burst DPS. Genshin Impact provides many options for this 5-star Hydro Bow user.

Aqua Simulacra, Favonius Warbow, and other weapons best-suited for Yelan in Genshin Impact

1) Aqua Simulacra

Aqua Simulacra Bow for Yelan (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yelan's best-in-slot and signature weapon, Aqua Simulacra, can provide every stat that the character needs to perform on-field, except for the Energy Recharge. Players should note that Yelan's kits and damage scale significantly on HP, so any ATK stats on her are deemed useless.

Aqua Simulacra provides 542 ATK and 88.2% Crit Dmg at level 90. However, this specific weapon shines the most with its passive, which increases the user's HP by 16%. With combatants nearby, this weapon can further buff up the damage of its user by 20%, giving Yelan the option to perform as a DPS and support her team.

Aqua Simulacra is now available in Genshin Impact 3.4, alongside Staff of Homa in the weapons banner. Players will require Luminous Sands of Guyun and Statuette to ascend this 5-star Bow.

2) Elegy for the End

Yelan with Elegy for the End Bow (Image via Genshin Impact)

Elegy for the End is another 5-star Bow which can be great for Yelan if some players have missed out on the Aqua Simulacra. This weapon can provide 55.1% Energy Recharge, essential for maximum burst uptime in elemental support roles. However, the weapon shines with the passive it can provide.

Elegy for the End's passive increases the user's Elemental Mastery by 90 at R1, the rest of the party's ATK by 20%, and Elemental Mastery by 100. This can significantly increase damage in Bloom and Vaporize team compositions.

Characters that depend on regular attacks, such as Hu Tao, Yoimiya, Beidou, and more, can work great with Yelan's Burst and Elegy for the End. Players can expect this weapon to appear alongside Venti's rerun in future updates.

3) Favonius Warbow R5

Favonius Warbow for Yelan (Image via Destiny 2)

Favonius Warbow is considered the BiS 4-star weapon for Yelan in Genshin Impact. This weapon has everything a support Yelan needs for her burst uptime, and allows the rest of the artifacts to be HP-based. Although Favonius Warbow is tied to the game's gacha, players will be pleased to know that it is one of the most common 4-star weapons in the game.

Hence, there is a chance for the weapon to drop in every ten pulls, both in the standard and the character wish banners. Favonius Warbow provides 61.3% Energy Recharge at level 90 and a 100% chance of creating elemental particles at refinement rank 5.

4) Stringless R5

Stringless Bow for Yelan (Image via Genshin Impact)

Stringless is another 4-star weapon that can be considered a decent choice for Yelan in support roles. The weapon provides 165 Elemental Mastery at level 90, alongside 48% elemental skill and burst damage at refinement rank 5. However, this weapon is not available for free, as players will need to be lucky while pulling on banners.

Stringless requires Decarabian Epic and Black Horns for ascensions. Players are recommended to use this weapon in Bloom and Vaporize teams.

5) Recurve Bow

Recurve Bow 3-star for Yelan (Image via Genshin Impact)

Recurve Bow is the only decent F2P choice for Yelan, solely due to its second stat type being HP. Players can get 354 ATK and 46.9% HP at level 90, alongside 16% HP gain upon killing a combatant. This 3-star Recurve Bow by opening any chest in the open world. However, refinements are not required for a support build.

Instead, players are recommended to use this weapon until they obtain any of the above gears. Recurve Bow requires Dandelion Gladiators and Chaos Devices for ascension.

Poll : 0 votes