5 best characters for Aqua Simulacra in Genshin Impact

Aqua Simulacra is a phenomenal 5-star Bow that is amazing in the hands of several Genshin Impact characters.

This weapon has a gargantuan 88.2% CRIT DMG buff at max level. That alone is desirable for most DPS units.

Aqua Simulacra's effect is as follows:

"HP is increased by 16/20/24/28/32%. When there are opponents nearby, the DMG dealt by the wielder of this weapon is increased by 20/25/30/35/40%. This will take effect whether the character is on-field or not."

The extra HP is more situational for most Genshin Impact characters, but the damage buff from this effect is excellent.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Childe among Genshin Impact characters who can effectively use Aqua Simulacra in Genshin Impact

1) Yelan

Yelan is a no-brainer when it comes to a list like this one (Image via HoYoverse)

Aqua Simulacra was released alongside Yelan. Unsurprisingly, Yelan is one of the best Genshin Impact characters who can utilize this Bow.

Everything about this weapon is tailor-made for Yelan due to the following reasons:

CRIT DMG% is always useful

Yelan loves having high HP

The damage buff is excellent since it also applies if the user is off the field, which complements Yelan's Elemental Burst.

This weapon is always on the Epitome Invocation that runs alongside Yelan's banner. That could mean some characters don't have both Aqua Simulacra and Yelan. In that case, they could use some of the upcoming characters on this list instead.

2) Ganyu

Ganyu is another great option to consider (Image via HoYoverse)

Ganyu's best weapon in Genshin Impact is arguably Aqua Simulacra. The massive CRIT DMG% stat makes an already deadly character even more powerful.

Similar to Yelan, Ganyu's Elemental Burst can regularly do damage, even if the character is off the field. Thus, the damage buff from the weapon can still be applied here.

On a side note, the extra HP buff makes Ganyu's Elemental Skill more durable, although it is rather niche and easily overlooked.

3) Childe

Childe also appreciates the good offensive capabilities of this weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

The HP boost is useless for Childe, but everything else about Aqua Simulacra is wonderful for him. Childe International teams are already a permanent staple in the metagame, so using one of the best DPS Bows to improve Childe's performance is always valuable.

Some players might not have Polar Star for him, meaning that Aqua Simulacra is another great option to have as a solid alternative. The difference between the two 5-star Bows isn't even that huge for this character, either.

4) Yoimiya

Yoimiya is another character to consider (Image via HoYoverse)

Yoimiya is an underrated character who is capable of dealing some pretty respectable damage. Aqua Simulacra's massive CRIT DMG% and situational damage buff are incredibly valuable in taking her to the next level.

The main thing to consider is that Yoimiya can excel at a distance, but this weapon's buff range is somewhat limited. Thus, players might need to take more of a risk using this Bow for Yoimiya compared to other strong alternatives. Nonetheless, 88.2% CRIT DMG is way too huge to ignore.

5) Tighnari

Tighnari is the final one on this list (Image via HoYoverse)

The final character worth highlighting on this Genshin Impact list is Tighnari. He is another solid DPS unit that appreciates the good stats on Aqua Simulacra. It's his best Bow apart from Hunter's Path, another rare 5-star weapon that some players might not have.

Like Childe and Yoimiya, the HP buff from Aqua Simulacra isn't particularly useful on Tighnari apart from giving him some extra durability that isn't integral to his kit. As a general rule of thumb, any character that appreciates a massive CRIT DMG% buff and a damage bonus if you're fighting near an enemy will love this weapon.

Poll : Do you own Yelan and Aqua Simulacra? Yes No 0 votes