5 best White Magic: The Gathering cards for Dominaria United's Limited format

With the Magic: The Gathering expansion for Dominaria United launching soon, players will need to look out for particular cards to draft in the Limited format. Limited is a format where players can only pick certain cards out of random packs and have to make do with what they find.

With this in mind, players are not always going to have the most ideal situations and setups. While the cards on this list will not always be in every pack, they are certainly powerful and useful cards to look out for building successful Limited decks.

Which White cards in Magic: The Gathering’s Dominaria United should players look for?

Magic: The Gathering’s Limited Format in White is going to match well with a few color combinations. This will see the most success, though, at the end of the day, as players can pick whatever colors they feel are appropriate for them.

White/Blue: Flying Tempo

Flying Tempo White/Red: Token/Enlist Aggro

Token/Enlist Aggro White/Green: Go-wide/Domain

Go-wide/Domain White/Black: Midrange sacrifice life gain/life gain

These are the archetypes that will find the most success in Dominaria United’s Limited format. There are plenty of cards that players will find that they love, but here are five powerful White cards.

1) Heroic Charge (Instant)

Heroic Charge is a great buff spell (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Heroic Charge is a card that is going to be useful in both the early and late game for Magic: The Game. As a four-cost Instant, it is going to be great in the early game. Players can start swarming opponents with low-cost White creatures, forcing opponents to block.

However, in the late game, decks that are running White/Red are truly going to shine. Pay six mana instead (Kicker with red), and this card goes from just granting your creatures +2/+1, to giving them +2/+1 and Trample on top of that.

Suddenly, that swarm of creatures is going to be far deadlier and can likely be used at the right time to end games and secure victory. It is a card with a reasonable casting cost and incredibly useful power throughout the game.

2) Phyrexian Missionary (Creature)

Phyrexian Missionary is going to help bring cards back for another go (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Another Kicker card, this creature is low-cost and high-value. With two power and three toughness, this creature comes in for two mana. However, it has a Kicker cost (two mana, one black), and is going to do a ton to help players in Black/White decks.

Phyrexian Missionary already has Lifelink, making it a great attacking/defending creature, thanks to its stats and keyword. But if you pay the Kicker cost, you can return a creature card from your graveyard, and put it back in your hand.

In combat, it is remarkably sound throughout most of the game. It can also bring back a very powerful card that was sacrificed or removed from play for one reason or another.

3) Argivian Cavalier (Creature)

This Orc Knight does not mess about in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

An Orc Knight? That’s right! It has two power and two toughness on a three-cost creature, which sounds unreasonable, or like it might be a bad card. Nothing could be further from the truth, since this card also creates a 1/1 white Soldier token when it comes into play.

This card also has the Enlist mechanic, which is going to make this card truly shine. Whenever this creature attacks, you can tap a non-attacking creature you control that does not have Summoning Sickness. If you do, add that creature’s power to this creature, until the end of the turn.

Players may want to keep a creature safe but still use its attack stat, and the Argivigian Cavaliers will be that option for Magic: The Gathering Limited format. All it needs is First Strike to make it truly terrifying.

4) Citizen’s Arrest (Enchantment)

What would White be without removal? (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

One feature that has been popular in White archetypes over the years is the ability to stop creatures from doing anything useful. Whether Pacifism or Chained to the Rocks, there are tons of options across the 20+ years of Magic: The Gathering.

When this enchantment comes into play, exile a target creature or planeswalker on opponent controls until this card leaves play. It is an amazing way to get rid of the other player’s key card out of the game.

It’s going to be great in single color/dual color decks in Magic: The Gathering, but anything more, this three-cost Enchantment is going to be too expensive to use. Since it hits both creatures and planeswalkers as a removal option, this is going to be a must-use.

5) Destroy Evil (Instant)

Destroy Evil is exactly what White is supposed to do in MTG (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Speaking of removal, Magic: The Gathering gave White quite a few options, such as Destroy Evil. For two mana, it allows players to do quite a few useful things.

Destroy target creature with toughness 4 or greater

Destroy target enchantment

There are plenty of creatures that are going to be at incredibly high toughness to be a target for this, but the second option might be more attractive. After all, cards like Citizen’s Arrest exist, as do a number of powerful Sagas like Urza Assembles the Titans.

This card can remove Sagas from play in Magic: The Gathering since they are enchantments, thus putting a halt to the power they possess.

