5 best Xbox games to play in April 2022

With titles like Elden Ring, Tunic, and many others arriving on Xbox, the year has gotten off to a great start. It's hard to think of a Microsoft-backed device as an underdog, but that's exactly what the Xbox One is. In terms of exclusives, the finest Xbox Series X titles are few and far between, yet there are many excellent games available on Xbox.

As the year 2022 progresses, the Xbox platform continues to add new and intriguing titles to its collection. It isn't easy to keep track of all the titles in the development when there are so many.

The PlayStation 4 soars thanks to its fantastic console-exclusive games, and the Nintendo Switch accomplishes the same while also providing a smart home-and-away feature. Still, the Xbox One has a lot of stuff going for it, including exclusive titles and elements exclusively available on Microsoft's systems.

Here are the top five Xbox games to play in April 2022

5) Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is the next edition in the critically acclaimed sci-fi shooter franchise. This latest instalment, now developed for Xbox Series X, takes the action open world, allowing players to run, shoot, drive, fly, and swing within the game's well-designed maps.

The fast gunplay of previous games is still present, but the protagonist, Master Chief, can now grapple from ledges, making him more mobile than before.

Even if the plot doesn't always match the advancements in game design, the sensation of freedom that this new gameplay provides is excellent. Halo Infinite is now available for free online play for Xbox Series X owners. Microsoft's live service framework has had some teething issues, but it is now getting into its stride.

4) Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, although mainly being a stealth game, transports players to the Ancient World for some Viking adventure in England. As Eivor Varinsdottir, a Viking raider, the player leads their fellow Vikings against the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms.

Flails and greatswords have been added to the player's arsenal. Combat has been altered to allow dual-wielding of practically any weapon, including shields, and each piece of gear acquired by the player is unique.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a fantastic game with engaging combat and stealth systems, deep exploration, and stunning setting architecture. Valhalla follows a standard formula of major plot missions and optional side objectives.

Previous Assassin's Creed games' main storylines generally moved sequentially through the game world. However, Valhalla has the player frequently returning to the major settlement and to areas previously toured as the Vikings gather information on new areas of England through reconnaissance or contacts.

3) Resident Evil: Village

While Resident Evil is primarily a PlayStation brand, it has always been a multiplatform game, with the most recent installment, Resident Evil Village, performing admirably on Xbox Series X.

Ray tracing and the Smart Delivery system are available on Microsoft's console, which means that if players bought it on Xbox One, they'd get a free update to the Series X and Series S versions.

Like its predecessor Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil Village is a first-person shooter. It is set in a wintry Eastern European hamlet that can be explored and is characterized as "ripped directly from the Victorian era."

It is significantly more extensive and more immersive than its predecessor. The game is more action-oriented than Biohazard, with protagonist Ethan Winters now having better combat skills thanks to his military training.

2) Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is an amazing game that gives players a lot of character customization, loot, and enemies to fight. Some new players may find it intimidating, but the early game may become significantly less intimidating with these tactics.

In Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the titular figure takes part in a new game of Bunkers & Badasses. In their mission to destroy the terrible Dragonlord, players assume the role of the "Fatemaker," traveling around the Wonderlands, encountering dangerous monsters and gathering legendary loot.

The challenges entice players with amusing setups and shine in battle, giving players plenty of reasons to use everything they've got. The overabundance of weaponry in Borderlands is alive and well in Wonderlands, and it's made even better by the large number of spells available. The gunplay is well-polished and reminiscent of Borderlands, but the fantastical components give it a more substantial impact.

1) Elden Ring

Elden Ring is FromSoftware's newest game, and it's a welcome return to form for the studio, offering a Dark Souls-style open-world experience. Elden Ring is regarded as one of the best games ever developed by critics and fans alike, and it is also visually stunning. Elden Ring's universe is beautiful and often richly detailed, so native 4K is a perfect fit.

In addition, the game's Dolby Atmos mix is fantastic. In a FromSoftware game with concealed opponents around every corner, positional audio is critical, and you'll never be caught off guard with a strong positional audio solution.

This massive and complicated action-roleplaying game draws inspiration from Elder Scrolls, Shadow of the Colossus, Breath of the Wild, and Bloodborne. Elden Ring is a challenging game, but its vast setting may allow players to branch out in ways that past Miyazaki games haven't.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar