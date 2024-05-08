5 biggest streamer feuds of 2024 so far

Streamers, be it on Twitch, YouTube, or Kick, have dominated the online space for quite some time. At this juncture, it's safe to say that some of these creators have gone on to become mainstream celebrities. In addition to their fame, they have also created communities for the growth of the content creation and streaming scene.

Despite a mostly harmonious coexistence among these streamers, there have been occasions when they have been involved in feuds and controversies. This year alone has seen some feisty affairs. We cover five such conflicts that have happened in 2024.

5 times streamers beefed against each other in 2024

1) Adin Ross and KSI

Adin Ross and KSI beefed over DeenTheGreat's involvement in Adin's event (Image via Kick/Adin Ross and Instagram/KSI)

In March 2024, Kick streamer Adin Ross and YouTuber JJ "KSI" shared a conflict. This sparked when Adin revealed plans to host an amateur boxing match involving DeenTheGreat and Adam Saleh. Complications surfaced due to Deen's exclusive contract with KSI's fighting promotion, Misfits Boxing.

Shortly after the announcement, KSI and Misfits Boxing initiated legal action against Adin Ross for including one of their boxers. Although the bout between Deen and Adam never materialized, the dispute between Adin and KSI persisted for some time, with both individuals taking verbal shots at each other.

2) xQc and Adin Ross' SSB Group

In April 2024, popular streamer Felix "xQc" was engaged in a gaming session alongside Adin Ross and his circle of streamer friends, including Shnaggyhose and Cameron "Cuffem" (known informally as the SSB). However, the stream took a heated turn when both Shnaggyhose and Cuffem used homophobic slurs against xQc.

This understandably upset xQc, prompting him to exit the call. He expressed his unwillingness to associate with creators who use such language, referring to them as "losers." However, the feud was short-lived as Adin intervened, encouraging the streamers to privately apologize to xQc.

3) Jynxzi and Clix

Jynxzi and Clix feuded over a questionable post by the latter (Image via Twitch/Jynxzi and YouTube/Clix)

In March 2024, Twitch streamers Nicholas "Jynxzi" and Cody "Clix" found themselves embroiled in a dispute. The feud occurred during a 1v1 match in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, which was intended to be a wager. Following Clix's victory, he took to X to jokingly post a suggestive image of Jynxzi's girlfriend as a means of teasing him.

Jynxzi didn't appreciate the joke and lashed out at Clix for posting the image. Despite Clix removing the post and offering an apology, Jynxzi remained upset with him, even criticizing him during his podcast. He stated that he expects that kind of behavior from "an 11-year-old."

4) DarkViperAu and Karl Jobst

In April 2024, DarkViperAu and Karl Jobst engaged in a heated exchange on X.com. For context, several creators criticized DarkViperAu for his stance on reaction content from other creators. Following this, Karl revealed how he used to be a close friend of DarkViperAu but felt that their friendship had been abruptly ended by DarkViperAu without explanation.

It was later confirmed that the root cause of the feud was Karl Jobst accepting sponsorship from Starforge PC. DarkViperAu harbored resentment towards Starforge due to his ongoing dispute with Zack "Asmongold," one of its co-owners. This prompted DarkViperAu to sever ties with Karl Jobst.

5) Jynxzi and Sneako

Sneako dissed Jynxzi during their podcast (Image via YouTube/Jynxzi Podcast)

The last feud on this list involves Jynxzi and Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako." There was some tension between the two in March 2024, stemming from an incident where Sneako was invited to Jynxzi's podcast. Sneako later said he sensed hostility during the interview, alleging that Jynxzi posed questions intending to portray him in a negative light.

Jynxzi appeared upset after the podcast, publicly stating his reluctance to release the episode on YouTube. However, he eventually decided to release it. The episode featured the two discussing their opposing views.