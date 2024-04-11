The entire Karl Jobst vs. DarkViperAU controversy explained

Matthew "DarkViperAu" seems to have embarked on a fresh feud with content creator Karl Jobst. Matthew has been involved in numerous feuds over the past month. He notably gained attention for purportedly issuing DMCA (copyright) strikes against several channels that have used or reacted to his content in various manners.

This story will outline and chronicle the series of events involving the DarkViperAu and how it culminated in beefs with the likes of ChudLogic and Karl Jobst.

Explaining the entire controversy involving DarkViperAu and Karl Jobst

DarkViperAu never shies from expressing his views against the use of content from other creators. Infamously, in 2022, he posted a 12-page-long Google document outlining why he believes reacting to other creators' content undermines the ecosystem, which led to his feud with Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL."

That trend appears to have gained momentum again. To start with recent events, on March 21, 2024, Twitch streamer Chud Logic took to his X.com account to disclose that Matthew had filed a DMCA claim against him for reacting to his content. He wrote:

"Remember when DarkViperAU filed a DMCA against me for last year reacting to one of his videos and it got knocked back by YouTube? Well, he hired a lawyer to file it on his behalf, who also messed up the DMCA and had to go backwards and forwards with YouTube for months to finally get it through."

Chud Logic explains the feud with Matthew (Image via X)

Today (April 11. 2024), a few updates regarding this story have surfaced. One verified X.com user posted that they have now hired a lawyer to "f**k" with Chud Logic's channel due to the conflict over the reaction videos. This post was re-tweeted by Chud Logic:

"DarkViperAU hired a lawyer to f**k Chud Logic’s channel because the commentary in Chud’s video made Mr. Au feel bad."

Matthew hired a lawyer to take down Chud Logic's videos (Image via X)

This is where YouTuber Karl Jobst entered the fray. In response to the above X post, he retweeted it, stating that he and Matthew used to be good friends at one point, but Matthew inexplicably blocked him and removed him from his socials. He wrote:

"Recently without notice and without warning he banned me and removed me from all socials. This hurt me deeply. I reached out to ask why and he never even bothered to reply and let me know what I had done."

Karl Jobst takes shots at YouTuber (Image via X)

DarkViperAu responds to Karl Jobst

Karl Jobst's post attacking DarkViperAu naturally caught the latter's attention. DarkViperAu has since shared his response as well. The Australian content creator took to one of his subreddits to explain that he had blocked Karl over a month ago and wished to keep the reason private:

"It does not take much to lose me as a friend but this is my decision and of no one's business but my own. Karl retweeting and promoting such false tweets from some of the worse aspects of the online ecosystem is not surprising to me, but it is not appreciated."

Matthew responds to Karl Jobst's post about him (Image via X)

Karl has also responded to this comment on Reddit, expressing how Matthew would rather spend his time engaging in online battles with others than taking a minute to explain to someone who was once his friend what the issue was:

"He won't even bother spending 1 minute to let me know why he ceased a 6 year friendship."

Karl Jobst fires back at Matthew after his response on Reddit (Image via X)

Karl has also responded with his assumption regarding why Matthew cut ties with him. According to Karl, in February 2024, he used a Starforge PC owned by OTK co-owner Zack "Asmongold," which led to Matthew taking such a step. Karl claimed that this was due to Matthew not liking Asmongold:

"At the end of February, I released a video which had a Starforge PC sponsor in it. Immediately after I released this video DV banned me. Starforge is partly owned by @Asmongold, who DV doesn't like."

Karl Jobst shares his theory on why Matthew banned him (Image via X)

DarkViperAU appears to have initiated additional DMCA takedown notices. According to online reports, he has even issued copyright strikes against content creators who allegedly used 30-second-long clips of one of his earlier Among Us game clips, where the creator can be seen raging at another player.