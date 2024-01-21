5 biggest upcoming superhero games in 2024 and beyond

Superhero games have seen tremendous popularity in recent years, mainly because more and more content is consumed in pop culture. The release of Spiderman by Insomniac Games has proved that more people are enjoying playing these types of comic book-inspired story-based action games. This genre of games thrives primarily because it promises good content-to-play-hour ratios with attractive graphics.

This article will discuss a few potential superhero game releases scheduled in the upcoming years.

5 Biggest Superhero game releases in the upcoming years

1) Marvel and EA's Iron Man

Developer: EA Games

Release Date: To be announced

Platforms: To be announced

A new single-player, third-person, action-adventure Iron Man video game is what EA and Marvel Games are working on. With Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy executive producer Olivier Proulx, Motive Studio, the group behind Star Wars Squadron and the Dead Space Remake, is spearheading development.

Motive said:

"The game will feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it's like to truly play as Iron Man."

2) Skydance Media's New Marvel WW2 Game

Developer: Skydance Media

Platforms: To be announced

Release Date: To be announced

At Skydance New Media, Amy Hennig, the former director of Uncharted, is in charge of a story-driven Marvel game that follows a group of characters through a World War II story. The Wakanda setting will coexist with historical Paris in this Skydance New Media production.

Together with Steve Rogers as Captain America, T'Challa's ancestor Azzuri will assume the role of Black Panther, with supporting cast members Gabriel Jones and Nanali completing the group. Although the title's gameplay is unknown, fans seeking a change of pace from Marvel properties' usual contemporary setting may find the history-driven aspect of the game to be quite engaging.

3) Marvel's Blade

Developer: Arkane Lyon

Platforms: To be announced

Release date: To be announced

The creator of Deathloop and Dishonored, Arkane Lyon, is taking a stab at making Marvel's Blade, the new superhero game announced at the Game Awards 2023. This "mature" third-person, single-player superhero game will have an original plot and take place in a quarantined section of Paris during a supernatural, vampire-related emergency.

The Arkane team sees this as a chance to modernize their approach to game development. This endeavor is made even more fascinating by the fact that Arkane Lyon's games are already at the forefront of innovation.

4) Wolverine

Developer: Insomniac

Platforms: PS5 (for now)

Release date: To be announced

One of the biggest PS5 exclusives coming soon is Marvel's Wolverine. The game release date is anticipated in 2024, and we don't know about this superhero game's arrival on PCs or Xbox, but we are aware that Wolverine from Marvel will debut following Spider-Man 2 (released in September 2023).

Since X-Men Origins: Wolverine came out more than ten years ago, gamers have been eagerly awaiting Logan's return to the video game industry. Since Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is being created by the same team as Wolverine, we can anticipate an incredibly fast-paced action game with suitably vicious fighting.

5) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Developer: Insomniac

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Release Date: February 2, 2024

The superhero game Suicide Squad, set in the Arkham universe, appears to be the wildest of the group. You can take on the legendary Superman enemy Brainiac alongside Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn, and King Shark in this third-person action game.

One issue exists, though: the Justice League has been brainwashed by Brainiac, and you must now eliminate them all. You can play this challenge alone or in cooperative mode with up to four people, but no matter how you choose to approach it, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, and Batman will undoubtedly stand in your way.

