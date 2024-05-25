5 broken Dota 2 hero facets that should be fixed

The recent release of Patch 7.36 in Dota 2 has introduced hero facets. These are character customization options, offering the ability to better align the play style of a hero with the requirements of a specific match or player preference. Each hero has at least two facets, and every player can choose the one they prefer during strategy time at the beginning of each match.

However, some of these customization options have proven to be game-breaking, leading to an unbalanced playing field. This article will look into five broken Dota 2 hero facets that should be fixed.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 broken hero facets in Dota 2 that need to be fixed

1) Juggernaut - Bladeform

Juggernaut's hero facet Bladeform in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Juggernaut's Bladeform facet allows him to gain a stack of Bladeform every two seconds, up to a maximum of ten stacks. Each stack grants a 3% base Agility bonus and a 1% movement speed bonus. These stacks reset upon taking any damage after a three-second linger.

If Juggernaut does not take any damage within ten seconds, he will have a total of 30% base Agility and 10% movement speed. This bonus, coupled with items like Blink Dagger or Shadow Blade, enables the hero to initiate Omnislash and deal significantly about 500+ more than usual.

Bladeform provides an overwhelming advantage in terms of burst damage, making it a top priority for balancing in future patches.

2) Skywrath Mage - Staff of the Scion

Skywrath Mage's hero facet Staff of the Scion in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Skywrath Mage's Staff of the Scion facet reduces all his ability cooldowns by 0.1 seconds whenever he damages an enemy hero with any of his abilities. This is particularly lethal when combined with Aghanim's Scepter — which allows Skywrath Mage to cast two of each of his spells — and Octarine Core, which further reduces cooldowns.

The rapid spell-casting enabled by this facet can overwhelm opponents, making it nearly impossible for them to mount a defense or counterattack. This aspect severely skews the balance in favor of the Skywrath Mage and requires work to be balanced for fair gameplay.

3) Shadow Shaman - Massive Serpent Ward

Shadow Shaman's hero facet Massive Serpent Ward in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

This facet consolidates his 10 Mass Serpent Wards into one Massive Serpent Ward with 10 times the damage and bounty values, as well as 7.5 times the health. While this may seem underwhelming on paper, the character's single-target damage output is astronomical with this facet equipped.

Additionally, the presence of this massive ward during chaotic team fights can leave opponents confused about whom to target, creating openings for Shadow Shaman's team. The facet’s ability to both deal immense damage and disrupt enemy coordination makes it a potent tool that requires adjustment.

4) Chaos Knight - Phantasmagoria

Chaos Knight's hero facet Phantasmagoria in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Chaos Knight's Phantasmagoria facet makes all his illusions, including those created by allies or enemies (such as by Shadow Demon), more effective. They receive a 20% damage reduction within a 1,200 radius of themselves. Strong illusions, unlike regular ones, cannot be instantly killed by abilities.

This results in Chaos Knight's illusions becoming much harder to kill, granting him a significant advantage during fights and pushes. The extended survival of these illusions tilts the game balance heavily in favor of Chaos Knight, highlighting the need for a revision of this facet.

5) Legion Commander - Stonehall Plate

Legion Commander's hero facet Stonehall Plate in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Legion Commander's Stonehall Plate facet grants her an all-damage barrier equal to 100% of the damage dealt to enemy heroes using Overwhelming Odds. This shield lasts for eight seconds, with a base damage of 130 plus an additional 130 damage per hero.

The facet becomes particularly broken when considering that the bonus shield also counts damage dealt to illusion units. Heroes like Phantom Lancer, Naga Siren, and Chaos Knight, who generate numerous illusions, can inadvertently empower Legion Commander, granting her massive sustainability.

This facet’s capacity to exploit illusions for an enormous shield necessitates a reevaluation to maintain game balance.

While Patch 7.36 brought facets into Dota 2 as a form of exciting customization, their potential was far from realized, and as such, many facets proved overly powerful and warped the game.

Juggernaut's Bladestorm, Skywrath Mage's Staff of the Scion, Shadow Shaman's Massive Serpent Ward, Chaos Knight's Phantasmagoria, and Legion Commander's Stonehall Plate all need adjustments to ensure a level playing field when it comes to competitiveness and an enjoyable gaming experience.

With these broken facets, the developers can maintain the strategic depth of Dota 2 while keeping competitive integrity.

