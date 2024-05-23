"Icefrog turning Dota 2 into horror genre": Community reacts to Night Stalker abilities in 7.36

The release of Patch 7.36 in Dota 2 has ignited a lively debate within the community. The patch brought in several changes and balance adjustments for every hero, but none have stirred the hornet's nest like the update to Night Stalker. Infamous for his dominance during the night, the new abilities have placed players right in the heart of a horror game when he's on the prowl.

Reddit user OrangeBasket encapsulated the community’s sentiment with the post titled:

"Icefrog turning Dota into a horror genre when Night Stalker is around."

This sparked a flurry of responses that ranged from humorous to analytical.

The key change that this post is talking talking is the introduction of a new Facet called Night Reign. This ability changed the dynamics of the game drastically, as he turned the day-night cycle on its head by increasing the length of the night by 15 seconds and decreasing the length of the day by the same amount. This slight tweak has impacted gameplay, especially when Night Stalker is in the mix.

u/TheMerck imagined a terrifying scenario, suggesting:

"Dota about to add in proximity voice chat so that you hear your support screaming as the NS comes for him and then suddenly he can't be seen or heard anymore."

This comment highlights the fear and tension Night Stalker can now induce, making every encounter feel like a scene from a horror movie.

The topic sparked a heated discussion (Image via Reddit)

u/ColonelC0lon offered a more strategic perspective. This points out that while the extended night duration is useful, the real game-changer is the extra damage and vision loss, making Night Stalker even more formidable.

u/rocketgrunt89 humorously described a typical encounter with Night Stalker:

This scenario is all too familiar for many Dota 2 players, emphasizing the dread Night Stalker now inspires.

u/PlasticAngle, who has extensive experience with the hero, stated:

"The other Facet is powerful since the targeted do not share vision with the team, meaning that if the targeted are out of allies' vision they will just disappear from the map. As a 1400 game of NS, I would say this s**t is the most powerful buff that hero has ever received since the ulti rework a couple of years ago."

Reddit user PlasticAngle explaining their point about the Dota 2 Facet in the spotlight (Image via Reddit)

This veteran insight underscores the significant impact of the new abilities on gameplay, particularly the enhanced vision control.

What are Facets in Dota 2's latest patch 7.36?

Introduction of Facets in the latest Dota 2 patch 7.36 (Image via Valve)

Facets are a new hero customization choice introduced in Patch 7.36, allowing players to better align their hero’s playstyle with the specific needs of a match or their personal preference. Each hero has at least two Facets, and players choose their preferred Facet during the strategy phase at the beginning of each match.

For instance, Viper can choose between adding an AoE damage burst to Poison Attack or increasing defensive buffs while remaining in Nethertoxin.

Night Stalker’s new alternative Facet, Blinding Void, is equally potent. It modifies his Void ability to ensure that enemy heroes affected by it do not share vision with their teammates and deals 50 damage per second when the affected enemies are out of their allies' sight.

Patch 7.36 has undoubtedly shifted the dynamics of Dota 2, with Night Stalker’s new abilities turning the game into a veritable horror experience for many. Whether it’s the strategic advantages or the sheer terror of facing Night Stalker in the dark, the Dota 2 community's reaction to the patch as a whole has been one of excitement and apprehension.

As players continue to adapt to these changes, it will be interesting to see how the meta evolves and what new strategies emerge to counter this nightmarish foe.

