5 broken Dota 2 innate abilities that should be fixed

The recent release of Patch 7.36 in Dota 2 has ushered in a wave of excitement and contemplation among the game's community. Probably, the biggest change in this update is the classification of innate abilities. The introduction not only elaborated on the distinction and details of every hero but also added a lot more complexity and strategy to the game.

In the light of these new innate abilities and the concept as a whole, though, some of them have been observed to be broken or problematic, sabotaging the balance of the game. In this article, we will look at five of such innate abilities that make some heroes broken and need to be looked into and recalibrated.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 broken innate abilities in Dota 2 that need to be fixed

1) Ancient Apparition - Death Rime

Ancient Apparition can be a turret dealing a significant amount of increasing damage from a safe distance in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Ancient Apparition's new innate ability, Death Rime, has undoubtedly bolstered his effectiveness on the battlefield. With this passive, his abilities now inflict frost stacks that gradually increase damage and slow enemy movement speed. This innate ability synergizes exceptionally well with items like Aghanim's Scepter, Parasma, and Moonshard, turning Ancient Apparition into a formidable presence capable of dismantling tanky adversaries from a safe distance.

2) Axe - Coat of Blood

Axe will now be hard to counter late-game if his armor is stacked well in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Axe's innate ability, Coat of Blood, presents a considerable advantage, especially in scenarios where he faces off against teams heavily reliant on physical damage. With each kill, Axe gains permanent armor that increases his survivability and sets the scene for huge plays late in the game, especially when used in conjunction with his Berserker's Call ability.

3) Batrider - Smoldering Resin

Batrider now holds more value in high-level pro games in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Batrider's innate ability, Smoldering Resin, introduces a potent damage-over-time effect to his attacks, bypassing traditional damage blocks and proving especially effective in prolonged engagements. This innate ability enhances the viability of Batrider as a damage dealer, especially when coupled with items such as Skadi and Manta Style, making him a force to reckon with for players of high skill.

4) Muerta - Supernatural

Muerta is now both an offensive and defensive highlight in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Muerta's innate ability, Supernatural, grants her the unique advantage of being able to attack ethereal targets while also being able to attack when ethereal herself. This not only removes one of the counters to her ultimate ability but also makes her an offensive threat to be reckoned with. All her attack damage changes to magical damage against ethereal targets making her a force in team fights.

5) Windranger - Easy Breezy

Windranger's new ability makes her hard to catch and a swift threat in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Windranger's innate ability, Easy Breezy, confers upon her unparalleled mobility, ensuring that her movement speed remains consistently high throughout the game. This innate accelerates her ganking potential, allowing her to traverse the map swiftly and capitalize on strategic opportunities. Furthermore, when combined with Aghanim's Scepter in the late game, Windranger becomes a deadly invisible assailant, further enhancing her threat level.

While innate skills have no doubt made the gameplay experience in Dota 2 even more exciting, this must contribute to a fair and balanced competitive environment.

As such, continuous careful examination and possible adjustment by the developers of the game may be called for to nullify imbalances and ensure the integrity of the game.

Also read: Crownfall Act II The Deserts of Druud Guide

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback