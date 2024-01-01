5 characters to avoid with Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Ruan Mei and Xueyi were recently launched by HoYoverse in Star Rail version 1.6, and they can be summoned during the first banner phase. While the latter is a four-star Quantum Element character, Ruan Mei is a brand-new team buffer who follows the Path of Harmony. She can boost her ally's Weakness Break Efficiency and DMG output by 50% and 16%, respectively.

She can be used in several squad configurations in this title, thanks to her special kit. However, there are some pairings that should be avoided. Here are some Honkai Star Rail 1.6 units you shouldn't pair with Ruan Mei.

Note: This article is subjective and solely represents the writer's opinions.

Here are five characters you should avoid when using Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

1) Tingyun

Tingyun is a 4-star Lightning element character. (Image via HoYoverse)

Tingyun is one of the strongest support characters in Honkai Star Rail, and her kit complements DPS units excellently. Her ratings are consistently higher than those of other 5-star units in this class. Even if Tingyun's Lightning elemental damage is insufficient, her Harmony Path leads to a problem for her opponents.

Ruan Mei's strong Ice attacks provide her the advantage over opponents who are vulnerable to the element while increasing the damage output and Weakness Break Efficiency of her allies. Because of how similar their skills are, she and Tingyun might not get along well, which could make it difficult for players to complete end-game missions.

2) Trailblazer

Trailblazer, MC of the game Honkai Star Rail. (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazer is the protagonist of Honkai Star Rail and a crew member of the Astral Express. They use the Physical element and travel down the Path of Destruction at the start of this game.

One talent in Trailblazer's kit deals physical damage to three adjacent foes. This character's ultimate can improve their basic attack or skill based on their chosen option. However, even when fully created, this unit can remain undetected because it doesn't deal enough damage to opponents.

Ruan Mei can increase a fully built Trailblazer DMG output and Weakness Break Efficiency. Still, it is not a good idea to pair them together as they might not inflict enough damage during late-game activities.

3) Bronya

Bronya, current Supreme Leader of Belobog. (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to Ruan Mei, Bronya is a 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail who follows the Path of Harmony. Her skill set is versatile, which makes her stand out from other Harmony units.

Bronya can utilize Combat Redeployment to advance an ally's turn and boost their ATK, allowing them to fight earlier. Bronya may also increase her teammates' ATK and Crite rates with her ultimate and equipment.

Ruan Mei, on the other hand, can assist her teammates by delaying her opponent's action by 20% of her Weakness Break effect while also providing DMG output and Weakness Break Efficiency boosts.

It makes no sense to put both units on the same team because they serve as a team buffer and follow the same Path. Instead, a de-buffer such as Pela will be extremely helpful in a party with Ruan Mei, allowing the team's DPS to deliver massive amounts of damage.

4) Yukong

Yukong, a 4-star Imaginary element character. (Image via HoYoverse)

The sky-firing commission's helm master in Honkai Star Rail is an amazing 4-star support from the Imaginary Roster. Yukong walks the Harmony Path and can provide powerful team bonuses that scale considerably in the late-game content.

Given that they both follow the same path, it makes little sense for her and Ruan Mei to be on the same squad. Yukong can also increase her ally's ATK. Ruan Mei is, therefore, a superior option for the squad if you're ever split between these two units because she can utilize her talent to increase both DMG output and Weakness Break Efficiency for the DPS of that team.

5) Asta

Asta, a 4-star Fire element character. (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Honkai Star Rail prologue, Asta is made accessible as a free Harmony character as part of the Warp command. When built properly, she is a strong unit that can support your team and deal Fire damage.

Compared to the other troops that adhere to the Path of Harmony, she is weaker. Still, Asta is an amazing team booster who can increase the chance that teammates will fight. Her ultimate has a short cooldown and increases the frequency of the ally's chance to engage in a battle. In addition, it takes a lot of Eidolons to uncover her hidden talents.

While players can own multiple Eidolons of Asta, using her in conjunction with Ruan Mei won't materially change the result of a battle. When it comes to using her abilities, she is significantly superior. She can increase an ally's DMG output and Weakness Break Efficiency, allowing the ally to inflict much more damage than they could otherwise.