5 characters that should be avoided for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode

Garena Free Fire has a horde of characters and many gameplay modes to offer to its players. One of the most popular game modes of all of them is the Clash Squad mode. The game mode features an intense close-range fight between the two squads.

However, playing this game mode is not easy, and players need the correct character to get the best result on the ground.

While there are several potent characters like DJ Alok, Hayato, Chrono, etc., other characters are not so useful in the Clash Squad mode.

This article lists the characters in Free Fire who do not serve the mode's purpose. Players should avoid these characters.

Note: Every character in Free Fire is useful in one way or the other. This article lists the inefficient characters that do not match the Clash Squad mode's requirements. This is not intended to demean the characters. This list solely reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Five characters that are not suitable for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode

#1 Ford

Ford in Garena Free Fire

Ford has a passive ability called Iron Will. His ability reduces damage when outside the safe zone by 4% at level 1.

When Ford is enhanced and leveled up to level 6 using character fragments, he can reduce the damage outside the safe zone by 24%.

This character is totally inefficient for the Clash Squad mode as this mode does not feature the concept of a safe zone or blue zone at all.

#2 Misha

Misha's skill, Afterburner, is related to vehicles. Since Clash Squad mode does not include any vehicles on the map, Misha's ability is totally useless. At level 1, her driving speed is increased by 2%, and the damage is taken while in a vehicle decreases by 5%.

At her maximum level 6, the driving speed increases by 12%, and the damage is reduced by 30%.

#3 Notora

Notora in Free Fire

Notora and Misha share almost the same abilities with a slight difference. Notora has the ability called Racer's Blessings. Her base-level skill allows her to restore 5 HP to all vehicle members every 4.5 seconds. The results do not stack.

At her peak level (6th level), she can restore 5 HP to all members inside the vehicle every two seconds.

Since her ability is also tied to the vehicle, she is unfit for Clash Squad mode.

#4 Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh in Free Fire

Wolfrahh's skill is called Limelight. For each observer or kill, the damage taken from headshots decreases by 3% to 25%. Damage inflicted to enemy limbs also rises from 3% to 15%.

The damage taken from headshots is reduced by 5% to 30% at the highest stage, whereas damage inflicted on enemy limbs is increased by 5% to 20%.

Wolfrahh is not totally inefficient in Clash Squad mode. Still, his ability depends on other players spectating him. He is not reliable during the Clash Squad mode's opening rounds.

#5 Rafael

Rafael has an active ability in Free Fire called Dead Silent which at its primary stages (level 1) hides gunshots on the map for 8 seconds. The cooldown period is of 90 seconds.

As Rafael is maximized, he can hide gunshots on the map for eight seconds. The cooldown period is reduced to 40 seconds.

In Clash Squad mode, gunshot hiding ability is not really required as the map is tiny. Opponents can spot him quite easily during close-range fights. Hence, players can avoid picking Rafael for the Clash Squad mode.

