5 cheapest CS:GO music kits

CS: GO features more than 60 music kits and contains at least one kit for every genre, giving it various options. Every player has at least one favorite music kit from their ever-expanding collection, and the developers are keen to release more kits shortly. Valve released the concept of music kits on October 10, 2014. It was initially introduced with nine kits that contained different modified soundtracks from the creators mashed up to replace every track in the game, starting from the main menu to MVP.

While a few music kits may cost a fortune, others can be as inexpensive as a few pennies. This article will cover five music kits players can purchase in CS: GO without breaking the bank.

Note: The prices mentioned in this article are subject to change along with the demand and supply on the Steam Community market.

Five inexpensive music kits in CS: GO

5) 3kliksphilip, Heading for the Source

This music kit was initially created as a project by the famous CS: GO content creator 3klisksphilip. It contains a mixture of tracks from him and his father, who used to compose them during his childhood. The kit got its name as the player base awaited the much-awaited Source 2 engine update.

The kit and the Initiator music kit box were released, which contain tracks from actual musicians. This became the only music kit to be created by a passionate creator. It is currently available to grab for $1.30.

4) Tree Adams and Ben Bromfield, M.U.D.D. FORCE

The MUDD. Force music kit in CS: GO contains tracks of battle theme music and complete chaos and destruction, aiming to boost players' adrenaline while playing the game. It plays suspenseful and mystical tunes during certain aspects to lighten the theme.

It was a part of the Masterminds music kit box and is currently available to pick up from the market for $1.01.

3) Sullivan King, Lock Me Up

Like Heading for the Source music kit, it was released with the Initiators collection and contained the best tracks from Sullivan King's composed songs. It combines Hard Rock, Metal, and Dubstep and is loved by every genre fan.

It is a much cheaper alternative for such fans as most metal-themed music kits cost a fortune. As of writing this article, the cheapest one of this epic kit costs as low as $0.97.

2) Tim Huling, Neo Noir

Neo Noir is a part of the Masterminds music kit box and contains the finest track composed by Tim Huling. It is a combination of beats from old dramatic noir-themed movies which have multiple lighting and flashbacks.

This music kit is one of the best-selling kits in the last few weeks on the Steam Community market and can be grabbed up from the market for $0.93.

1) Humanity's Last Breath, Void

Void is currently the cheapest music kit in CS: GO that can be acquired from the Steam Community market, which can be picked up for $0.73. It contains a mixture of heavy deathcore metal and a little rock theme similar to Doom.

The band composed this music kit completely using drums and provided the atmosphere with colossal rifts. The soundtrack aims to boost the adrenaline of the players during the match. Some metal enthusiasts consider this kit the best metal-themed music kit in the game, with the composition of many audio elements and the absence of distracting lyrics.

This concludes with a list of the cheapest music kits that can be grabbed from the Steam Community market for about a dollar. It is also worth noting that prices may rise or fall rapidly due to unstable market prices over the next few months.

