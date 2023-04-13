5 CS:GO music kits with soundtracks from different games

Music kits in CS:GO enable players to listen to custom soundtracks specifically tuned by their favorite artists and musicians. Some even describe these kits as a game-changer, which can change the tide in a match even during unwinnable moments.

The title currently offers more than 65 different music kits based on genres suitable for each kind of audience. Similar to the weapons present, certain music kits are also available as a StatTrak variant that records every MVP accolade.

CS:GO has a variety of music kits with soundtracks of different games composed by multiple talented artists and bands. This article will list five music kits with soundtracks from different titles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

5 CS:GO soundtracks inspired by other games

1) Half-Life Alyx, Anti-Citizen

Created by Valve's Mike Morasky, this music kit is solely composed by the single soundtrack of Anti-Citizen tune from the third chapter of Half-Life Alyx. Every tune has been brilliantly replaced with the cuts of the theme.

Some people consider it to be the best kit released by the giant game-maker while others complain about the lack of other soundtracks. It was initially obtainable by purchasing the Valve Index and cannot be traded or bought from the Steam Community market.

2) Various Artists, Hotline Miami

Hotline Miami music kit was released in CS:GO in 2015 after the game's soundtracks were critically acclaimed. It features the best tracks such as Crystals, Hotline, Flatline, and many more from various artists including M|O|O|N, El Huervo, Perturbator, and Jasper Byrne.

The kit is comprised of nine different tracks from the original game and is popular because of its sweet and simple but attention-gaining MVP theme. The music does not distract players much and is one of the few kits to not feature any lyrics.

3) Halo, The Master Chief Collection

Nostalgic fans consider this music kit to be the best in the game. It was released along with the release of Halo, The Master Chief Collection on Steam, and consists of five games from the Halo series.

This music kit required players to play for five hours to receive it in their CS:GO inventory. It consists of fast-paced tracks to boost morale and adrenaline while playing a match. Further, it is neither a tradable nor a marketable item, which means that it is not available to purchase similar to Half-Life Alyx.

4) Damjan Mravunac, The Talos Principle

As the name suggests, The Talos Principle music kit is composed of excellent tracks by Damjan Mravunac and consists of war-themed tracks with wailing sirens to boost the rush.

Players recognized this well-designed music kit after the immense success of the original title. The score was appreciated even more after its release in CS:GO the following year.

5) Darren Korb, Hades Music Kit

Hades became an instant hit after its release and became one of the fan-favorite roguelike games. The title score was composed by Darren Korb and when it was released in CS:GO, it comprised of the finest selection of soundtracks starting from the main menu to an astonishing MVP.

It has rock-themed music, or as the composer described it, Mediterranean prog rock Halloween. The score tunes up during the action phase and tones itself down during the loss of a round.

This sums up the soundtracks that are taken from other video games and are available in CS:GO. While not all music kits can be picked up from the community market or tradable, they can still be obtained by following certain processes.

Poll : 0 votes