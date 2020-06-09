5 CS: GO pros who have already become famous in Valorant

Valorant's immense popularity has attracted many CS: GO pros to start a new career in the shooter.

Our list contains 5 pros who have already made a name for themselves in Valorant.

A lot of CS: GO pros have shifted to Valorant

Valorant’s closed beta has enjoyed an unprecedented level of success and has become one of the most popular FPS games in just a few short weeks.

Not only has Riot Games’ latest IP amassed an incredibly big player base, but it has also seen some CS: GO pros leaving their already-established careers to start afresh in the game.

While a lot of pros have jumped ship, some of them have already gained immense notoriety in recent weeks. So, let us now take a look at five of the most famous CS: GO pros in Valorant.

#1 Oscar ‘Mixwell’ Cañellas Colocho

Image Courtesy: Liquipedia

After making his name in the CS: GO team, OpTic Gaming (even helping the team peak at #2 on the global ranking), Mixwell retired and took up streaming as a profession.

However, since the release of Valorant's closed beta, the Spaniard has been spamming the game non-stop while also making innumerable highlight clips. His insane skills in the game have not only helped him secure a massive fanbase but they also helped his team win the Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown championship as well. Team Mixwell decimated their competition and won with a scoreline of 2-0 during both the semi-finals and finals.

#2 Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom

Image Courtesy: Dexerto

ScreaM was a part of Team Mixwell during the Twitch rivals. His amazing fragging skills and in-game mechanics came rather handy for the squad as this ‘one-tap’ god literally styled on his opponents throughout the competition.

Though ScreaMl was not able to achieve much during his professional CS: GO career, it would seem that Valorant is set to give him the recognition that CS: GO didn’t.

🏆 Congratulations to the Fnatic Proving Grounds: VALORANT Open Champions 🏆



Team @ProdigyAgencyGG win without dropping a single map throughout the entire tournament.



The first-ever open and invite VALORANT tournament in Europe ends with five familiar faces on top! pic.twitter.com/0aYXv0X9Ms — FNATIC (@FNATIC) May 8, 2020

He has already won two major competitions in the game, and we’re positive that he would start to shine once the Valorant esports scene officially takes off.

#3 Braxton “Swag” Pierce

Image Courtesy: Dot Esports

While Mixwell was eliminating his competition in the European Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown, Brax was busy winning the North American side of the competition.

Together with his teammates (the entire T1 squad), he breezed through the competition and won the finals with a 2-1 win over Team Myth.

I am no longer with Swole Patrol. I have decided to take a step back from competitive CS and although I may still stream CS in the future, my main goal is to await the release of Project A and put my ambitions of being the best in the world to fruition. — T1 Brax (@brax1wnl) February 28, 2020

Valorant has given Brax a second shot at a professional esports career after the prodigy was banned for 5 years after getting caught in a match-fixing scandal.

#4 Spencer “Hiko” Martin

Image Courtesy: Yahoo! Sports

Hiko is one of the latest CS: GO pros who have made the career switch to Valorant. He was signed up by 100Thieves a few days ago and also took part in the NA Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch.

100 THIEVES ENTERS VALORANT



Please join us in welcoming our brand new team captain, @Hiko! #100T pic.twitter.com/DAiAynyyIO — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) June 4, 2020

However, Hiko’s team was not able to win a single match in the entire competition. This failure hasn’t dampened his popularity though as the CS: GO veteran still has one of the biggest fan bases out of all the FPS streamers out there.

#5 Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo

Image Courtesy: Dot Esports

Much like Hiko, Tenz enjoys a massive fanbase and his Valorant guides and highlights are some of the most-watched clips on the platform.

He also took part in the NA Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch and was placed in the same group bracket as Hiko’s team. However, Team Tenz was not able to qualify as they lost to both Team Myth and Team Dizzy, who ultimately knocked them out of the competition.

Once a Cloud9 CS: GO star, TenZ has left that career behind to have a fresh start in Valorant. He has been playing the game a lot ever since the release of its closed beta and became the first player to reach the highest rank of Valorant in North America.