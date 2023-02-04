5 Dead Space remake upgrades you need to get first

The Dead Space remake, just like the original, is a survival horror game set in space where Isaac Clarke is sent to a ship infested with mutated human corpses.

He is stranded on a huge mining spaceship called the Ishimura, where he must survive the various atrocities aboard the ship. He must also communicate and work with other crew members, and not all of them can be trusted.

To face off against these enemies, Isaac must be well-equipped and prepared, and the Dead Space remake provides many of those. Players can upgrade their spacesuit or weapons using Power nodes, shop purchases, and the workshop. As there are many options for these upgrades, this article aims to cover the 5 best.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Suit Level and 4 other upgrades that make early parts of the Dead Space remake easy

1) Ripper: Angled Launcher

This upgrade can be grabbed as early as chapter 3 but is also available later. The primary fire of the ripper floats a buzz saw in front of Isaac. This not only damages enemies but also keeps them away.

The secondary shoots out buzz saws that can ricochet against the wall to hit multiple enemies. This feature can be taken advantage of in small places where the player can make the saws bounce off the walls and hit most enemies. This upgrade increases the number of times the saws can ricochet. The rate of damage multiplies with an increase in the ricochet rate.

2) Plasma Cutter: Heat Accumulator

The Heat Accumulator upgrade for the Plasma Cutter excels at simplicity and effectiveness. It increases the damage caused by the gun by inflicting damage upon its victims over time. The usefulness of more damage is pretty easy to explain; it deals with threats faster and saves a lot of ammo in the process.

The Plasma Cutter is somewhat effective at slicing off limbs, so getting upgrades for it should not be a wrong choice. Similar to the previous upgrade, the Heat Accumulator can also be found in chapter three.

3) Stasis Module: Duration

The Stasis Module is handy against Brutes and other enemies as well. It can be used to massively slow down the monstrosities to make them easier to deal with. Therefore, the perfect upgrade would be to the duration of the said effect. Energy and area of effect are also excellent choices. These upgrades can be unlocked using nodes in the Dead Space remake.

4) Suit Level Upgrade

Upgrading Suit Levels increases Armor values and Inventory space, which are incredibly vital for survival. Increasing armor means Isaac can take more hits before he gets killed. By increasing inventory space, he can carry around more ammo, med packs, and other resources, which is favorable in many stages of the game.

In the Dead Space Remake remake, these upgrades can be purchased from the Shops, with levels 2 and 3 available reasonably early. Suit levels are incredibly vital and should not be missed by the player. They should be grabbing these as soon as possible.

5) Health upgrades for the RIG suit

Regarding vitals, upgrading your health for the spacesuit will increase Isaac's durability. With so many monsters able to make massive offensive impacts, players need to have these upgrades.

There might be many sticky situations where the player can't avoid getting hit, but they must be able to survive at least. Using nodes, they can increase thesuit'ss health in the Dead Space remake. Unlocking the first node also leads to other valuable nodes like the Stasis Duration and Kinetic Grab Range.

This concludes the list of the best early game upgrades for the Dead Space remake. Here is a link for the best late-game upgrades. Readers interested in the game can get it on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

