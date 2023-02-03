The Dead Space remake has exceeded expectations by being a robust revival of the original horror classic. As players progress through the story, they will face more challenging enemies and harrowing scenarios. However, by investing in certain upgrades, they can have the upper hand.

Players must stick to a weapon of their choice and simultaneously focus on upgrading Issac’s suit at every juncture. Resources are scarce in the Dead Space remake, and it will benefit players if they have an upgrade plan in mind. The many unique weapons in the game can be enticing, but upgrading them all will only dilute their effectiveness.

Plasma cutter rate of fire, suit level 5, and other powerful endgame upgrades in Dead Space remake

Fans can easily get overwhelmed by the upgrade paths in the Dead Space remake. For example, they can upgrade their suit in terms of stasis, kinesis, health, and more. Weapons can be leveled up by investing in damage, ammo capacity, and rate of fire. The best strategy is to pick a favorite early on in the game and collect as many weapon schematics as you can and unlock every upgrade path.

You will first need to find weapon-specific plans to unlock the gun’s best potential. Once the upgrades are unlocked, you can use nodes to level them up. This can be done by interacting with the upgrade benches scattered around the USG Ishimura.

The following are some of the best upgrades you can focus on in the final hours of the Dead Space remake:

1) Plasma cutter’s rate of fire

The plasma cutter is a potent weapon against necromorphs. During the final hours of the game, you will have to face a significant number of enemies at a time.

The plasma cutter’s default speed can serve as a barrier in such scenarios. Hence, it is wise to upgrade the fire rate right from the get-go. You can therefore focus on acquiring plasma cutter schematics and upgrading its rate of fire.

2) Level 5 suit upgrade

You must acquire the Advanced Engineer RIG to be able to purchase the level 5 suit upgrade. It can be found in Chapter 10 of the Dead Space remake. You can find it in a locker room located on the fourth floor of the crew quarters.

Upon obtaining the schematic, this suit upgrade can be purchased for 60000 credits from the in-game store. Issac’s suit gets 30 inventory slots in total and a 20% increase in armor.

3) Flamethrower’s high-pressure nozzle

The Flamethrower is a great weapon to have in the endgame. It can light necromorphs on fire while you can escape the area and also help conserve the ammo of other guns. The high-pressure nozzle schematic greatly increases the Flamethrower’s range.

You can come across it in Chapter 10. It is in the crew quarters behind the locked doors of Deluxe Shift bunks. Do note that acquiring needs a master override clearance.

4) Stasis size and duration

Stasis is a powerful ability that allows Issac to slow down enemies. It can be upgraded in terms of its area of effect and duration. Foes will storm players in large numbers during the final stretch of the game.

Stasis can not only slows them all down but also provides a lot of room for you to plan your next attack. You can acquire a prototype stasis module from the Hydroponics area of the ship after Chapter 5.

5) Pulse rifle’s high-yield grenades

The pulse rifle is a handy weapon in the Dead Space remake. It has a secondary fire mode that allows you to use it as a grenade launcher. You can get the best out of this weapon by fitting it with a high-yield grenade upgrade.

This can be obtained later in the game around Chapter 10. Getting it will require a master override clearance, and it can be found in the Water Purification area of the Bridge.

The Dead Space remake has been lauded for its great visuals and updated gameplay mechanics that enhance the original game. Newcomers to the series are also in awe of this sci-fi horror franchise and its ability to balance action and scares.

The decision to release the Dead Space remake on current-gen platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC seems to be paying off. Despite having a large player base, last-gen consoles like PS4 and Xbox One couldn't have done justice to the updated visuals.

