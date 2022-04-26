5 design ideas for small spaces in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

One of the players' main objectives in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is to make their island a hospitable space for themselves and the other villagers residing there. The game provides players with many ways to decorate their island and make it visually appealing.

While the island's main area may not be very difficult to decorate, the smaller spaces on a New Horizons island can pose quite the challenge. Here are some easy ideas that players can try out while decorating small spaces on their Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Ideas to decorate small spaces in Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands

1) Small gardens

Flowers and gardens almost always add to the visual appeal of any Animal Crossing island. They also provide some of the easiest ways by which players can fill up small spaces on their island.

Players can simply plant a few trees in the small unused spaces on their island to fill them up. Furthermore, this can be quite helpful for players since they can use the produce from the trees for various DIY recipes.

2) Picnic area

New Horizons islands are basically deserted, leaving many nooks and crannies on the island space that can be perfect picnic spots for players and their villagers.

Picnic spots are also fairly easy to decorate since players can create the perfect spot by laying out a few blankets, cushions, food items, and maybe include some music. The spot can be a cozy corner where villagers and players can take some time off and relax on their own or with the company of their friends.

3) Laundry poles

Players are expected to build a life for themselves on their New Horizons islands. Therefore, adding laundry poles in small spaces can give a very realistic touch to the island.

Players and other villagers can hang their clothes out on these laundry poles, and this fills up the small space while giving it a very important purpose as well.

4) Bikestop

Although players and villagers in the game cannot ride bikes, a bike stop could be a cute addition to fill small spaces and enhance the visual appeal of an Animal Crossing island.

Furthermore, players can add benches or chairs to this space to ensure some kind of activity in the area since villagers can sit on these benches and enjoy their time there.

5) Outdoor seating space

If players do not have the space to create an elaborate setup, they can simply set up benches, tables, or chairs in the small space they would like to decorate.

This allows players to sit and enjoy the outdoors with their favorite villagers while enjoying some food and drinks.

Edited by Danyal Arabi