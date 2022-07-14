5 most disappointing video game rewards of all time

The associated rewards of any quest or mission are primely crucial in video games. In general, developers maintain a good deal of balance between the difficulty of a quest and the rewards players get from completing it.

This makes it worthwhile for the players, even if a particular quest is much more complex than the usual standards of that specific video game.

However, there are missions in certain games that don't have good rewards. The problem with some of them is with the nature of the rewards, while in other cases, the amount of effort is not worth it.

Some of the titles mentioned here are arguably the greatest games of all time. It shows that even if a video game is truly good, poor missions will stick out like sore thumbs.

Five video game rewards that are unworthy of a player's time and effort

5) Final Fantasy 11

For some reason, fishing has been an essential part of many MMORPG games. Many video games incorporate this feature to allow players to break from the boredom of the regular grind.

To make it enterprising, the developers also incorporate some juicy rewards so that players can think about practicing their fish-catching skills, to begin with. Like many titles, Final Fantasy 11 has the feature, and one would think that turning in 10,000 moat carps would mean something.

Once players have spent hundreds of hours doing it, the 10,000th moat carp will reward something special for players. The only problem is that the rewards hardly feel special to be with. Upon completion, players get a better fishing rod and a testimonial that criticizes them.

"This certifies that you have gathered no less than ten thousand carp. Please spend your time in a manner more beneficial to society. Your achievement is noteworthy for its utter lack of meaning."

Of course, players can buy the fish instead of catching them, and it would still count. Nevertheless, the rewards hardly make catching or buying moat carp any sense.

4) Rock Band 2

Rock Band games are known for their different gameplay, as players do their best not to lose a beat. It's one thing to choose a song, play it and get a high score. It's an entirely different thing if players decide to go on a marathon and play all the songs in a single seating without failure.

Given the difficulty of the situation, one would think that the rewards would be something prestigious. Well, think again, as playing all the songs in a row rewards the players with only a tiny icon.

Rock Band 2 doesn't stop there, as there's a Steel Bladder achievement. Upon attempt, one has to play all 84 songs in a single sitting without failure or changing the sequence. It's even more difficult, and sadly, a player will get just 25 gamerscore for their Herculean efforts.

3) Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

The Legend of Zelda series is known for its breathtaking execution and game design, and it's no different for Ocarina of Time. Every game in the series comes with a scope of collectibles, and players can do the same with Ocarina of Time.

One of the more challenging things to collect is the Skulltulas, and one would think they could use them for something valuable. Unfortunately, the rupees players get in exchange for these Skulltulas are seemingly worthless as there's nothing beneficial to get.

Getting Skulltulas allows players to increase the size of their wallets, but the rupees obtained make little sense. While players can repeat the process, the only helpful thing they can get with the rupees is potions. To make matters worse, there are easier ways to farm these rupees than dealing with the bugs.

2) Skyrim

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is considered one of the best RPGs. Bethesda's flagship title stands tall among its own and other video games as players to date vouch for its finesse and quality.

Given the importance of loot in Skyrim, Prowler's Profit is a useful passive that players can obtain by collecting the Stones of Barenzaih. Collecting all these 24 stones is easier said than done, as they're scattered all over the game's world.

Even when a player has collected all the stones, the Prowler's Profit effect can be normally unlocked only at a certain stage. The passive increases the chance for players to find valuable loot from the chest. Unfortunately, most chests are opened when the passive can be activated, becoming largely redundant.

1) Pokemon

Unfortunately, a video game that explicitly talks about collecting all the Pokemon has a very underwhelming reward to show for it. Irrespective of the edition, catching all the monsters is no mean task.

It gets even more problematic for those extremely rare and legendary who occasionally spawn. Completing the Pokedex can take a significant amount of time and effort, but sadly, all a player gets in return is a Pokedex Completion Diploma.

In the real world, diplomas hold a lot of educational value and add to a person's employability. There are serious reservations about how the efforts to collect all the Pokemon will reward a person in real life. Many video games might offer underwhelming rewards, but this one takes the top.

