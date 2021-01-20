Ghost-type Pokemon often leave a terrible taste in trainers' mouths, whether they are dominated in battle or are merely unwanted.

Ghost Pokemon do not have the numbers as some of the other categories. They are not rare, but they are certainly uncommon.

Some Ghost-types are the most powerful Pokemon in the franchise. Others, however, are non-essential creatures that a lot of fans simply can't stand.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the opinion of others.

5 most disliked Ghost Pokemon of all time

#5 - Dusknoir

Image via The Pokemon Company

Dusknoir is not a bad Pokemon by any means. Many fans see it as an unnecessary evolution, however. It is another Pokedex entry that needs to be traded and is easily a waste of time.

Dusclops is a tank of a battler and has a place in competitive Pokemon. For whatever reason, Dusknoir has zero of the gusto that its previous evolution does.

#4 - Shedinja

Image via The Pokemon Company

Shedinja is a strange situation for why players dislike this Pokemon. The way to obtain one was initially a complete mystery.

Players had to evolve a Nincada into Ninjask with an empty party slot and an extra Poke Ball. It made people rage when they would complete every part of their Pokedex except for Shedinja. That anger still hasn't subsided all this time later.

#3 - Froslass

Image via The Pokemon Company

The dislike for Froslass has 100% due to its backstory learned from the anime and information in the Pokedex. Its favorite food is frozen souls.

It loves to freeze people, Pokemon, and items infatuated with it, and display them as statues wherever it resides. It evolves from a female Snorunt, which many can assume is the Snorunt dying in the process. Froslass is pure nightmare fuel for Pokemon fans.

#2 - Jellicent

Image via The Pokemon Company

For some reason, a lot of people plain hate Jellicent. It is often the pink version rather than the blue version that receives backlash. While it has a similar spooky backstory to Froslass, it isn't nearly as detailed.

Jellicent gathers on full moons and makes sure sailors that enter their domain are never seen again. The unpopularity of Jellicent seems to be a random occurrence.

#1 - Spiritomb

Image via The Pokemon Company

Spiritomb isn't just one of the most underwhelming Ghost-types; it is also the most disliked. It is typically useless in battle from a hack before Fairy-types were introduced.

It was one of two Pokemon with no weaknesses, and making Wonder Guard its ability through hacks meant it could take no direct damage at all. The entire legacy of Spiritomb was tainted, and no one has given it a chance since.