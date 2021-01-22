Poison-type Pokemon are the cruelest creatures in the franchise, causing some fans to dislike them immensely.

Some of the most powerful Pokemon have a Poison typing, such as Gengar, Venusaur, Nidoking, and the legendary Eternatus. Others are a bit underwhelming, considering the category they found themselves in.

Like every type of Pokemon, there are some fans simply just don't like. No matter how cool of a typing Poison Pokemon is, there was bound to be a handful that would never find their way into the hearts of fans.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views and opinions of the writer.

5 most disliked Poison Pokemon of all time

#5 - Seviper

A lot of fans were excited for a new Poison-type snake Pokemon. Seviper didn't do the trick, though. With Ekans and Arbok becoming fan favorites due to their position with Team Rocket, many hoped Seviper would be even better. Instead, it received no evolution and took the spot of the previously mentioned Pokemon. That made fans pretty angry at the new Poison-type reptile.

#4 - Swalot

Swalot is just plain weird. That is the main reason most Pokemon fans don't care for it. It doesn't really have a place in the franchise. It isn't great in battle. It hasn't received a lot of screen time in the anime. Swalot is just another example of taking up space in the Pokedex. It is an unnecessary creation that is basically another Grimer or Muk.

#3 - Salandit (Male)

A female Salandit can evolve into Salazzle. The male version can't evolve at all. Naturally, it's why fans dislike the male version of this Pokemon. A female Salandit is extremely rare to come by, making up only about 12% of the Salandit population. Players will often go hunting for a female early on in the games and pound their fist down in rage when all they can find is the male version.

#2 - Qwilfish

Very few fans like Qwilfish. This Poison/Water-type Pokemon is one of the most underwhelming, underused creatures in the franchise. It is the Pokemon equivalent of a puffer fish and has no true strengths. Giving an evolution to Qwilfish might be the only way fans would ever care about it again. Make it like a Magikarp situation where it evolves into something incredible and then this entry can be revisited.

#1 - Garbodor

Garbodor was part of Pokemon's initiative to create more object-like creatures. There's keys, ice cream, appliances, and even a giant bag of trash. A lot of fans felt these designs were lazy and considered Garbodor a poor attempt at recreating Muk. While it can be a formidable defensive Pokemon, there is a lot of disdain towards its creation. This Poison-type may never find the love it needs.