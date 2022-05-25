5 DLC-sized mods for Fallout 4 you can get your hands on (and 5 DLC-sized mods for Skyrim)

Both The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4, two single-player RPGs from Bethesda, have one thing in common - a bustling modding community. Not only is there a huge catalog of mods already out for players to get their hands on, but a lot of substantial modding projects are also in active development.

However, in terms of large mods adding a large new world space and a substantial story, the numbers are quite skewed in the favor of Skyrim.

Whether it is due to the less optimized nature of Fallout 4 that is unfavored for large quest mods or the Northern Tamrielic province stoking more creativity than post-apocalyptic America, the fact of the matter is that the choice for large DLC-sized quest mods is aplenty for Skyrim. Fallout 4’s DLC-sized quest mods, on the other hand, are not that many in number.

5 DLC-sized mods for Fallout 4

5) Tales from the Commonwealth

Tales from the Commonwealth (Image via Kris Takahashi & Nexusmods)

Created by the same guy who made Interesting NPCs for Skyrim, Tales from the Commonwealth adds plenty of quests and characters seamlessly to Fallout 4. Out of the 20+ characters populating the Commonwealth, three can be turned into followers.

All three are fully-fledged companions who react to all regions and quest choices, have their own personal quests, and have voiced dialogues for all major DLCs, including Far Harbor, Automatron, and Nuka World.

4) Old Time Religion

Old Time Religion (Image via jaggedjosh & Nexusmods)

Old Time Religion adds a fully voiced lore-friendly quest mod featuring a new world space, player home, unique weapon, new armor, and companion. Players must help a religious wastelander from the West in this medium-sized quest mod spanning roughly two hours.

3) The Secret of Huntress Manor - A Far Harbor Story

The Secret of Huntress Manor (Image via Seddon4494 and Nexusmods)

One of the best horror-themed mods for Fallout 4, The Secret of Huntress Manor expands on existing lore in the Fallout universe surrounding "Ug-Qualtoth", references, which can be found in Fallout 3's Dunwich Building and Fallout 4's Dunwich Borers. The mod adds a couple of hours of new content that takes players all around the island.

2) The Bleachers - A Diamond City Story

The Bleachers (Image via MunkySpunk and Nexusmods)

The Bleachers mod adds a new, NPC-occupied, Diamond City district below the bleacher seats. Players can befriend the citizens of the bleachers, hear their stories, and earn their trust. Offering over five hours of content, this mod features five new NPCs, a new central player home, many workshop items, new merchants, decorated new locations, and 4 new multi-part quests.

1) Sim Settlements 2

Sim Settlements 2 (Image via kinggath and Nexusmods)

This one-of-a-kind mod totally overhauls Fallout 4’s settlement system and turns it into a city-building simulator. The engaging main quest of Sim Settlement 2 gives the player a reason to rebuild The Commonwealth.

Sim Settlements 2’s list of features is so long that it truly requires an article of its own. Besides making vanilla game settlers much more responsive and engaging, it also adds dozens of fully-voiced characters with backstories and side quests who will join your settlements.

5 DLC-sized mods for Skyrim

5) Legacy of the Dragonborn

The Dragonborn Gallery in LotD (Image via icecreamassassin and Nexusmods)

Legacy of the Dragonborn adds a museum to the city of Solitude. And once the player chooses to join the museum as a treasure hunter, it totally overhauls the way Skyrim is usually played.

Besides adding expansive galleries to display the various artifacts, weapons and armor found across Skyrim, this DLC-sized mod adds hundreds of new items, dozens of new quests, and hundreds of extra hours of play. Odyssey of the Dragonborn, the sequel to LotD, is under active development.

4) Clockwork

Clockwork (Image via AmeeraLynnT and Nexusmods)

Clockwork is a benchmark for all Skyrim quest mods. Featuring a perfect atmosphere, great level design, and new enemies, this horror-themed mod offers players a castle high in the Velothi Mountains, lost to the world for over a hundred years. After completing the five-hour-plus-long questline, players may call Clockwork Castle home.

3) Vigilant

Vigilant (Image via adamtheclark75 and Nexusmods)

While many players refer to Vigilant as a masterfully-crafted quest mod with Dark Souls-like story elements, the mod does not go against The Elder Scrolls lore as such. The questline of Vigilant, through its four episodes, offers a huge chunk of engaging narrative-driven experience along with a lot of unique armor sets, weapons, jewelry, creatures, and more.

2) Beyond Skyrim: Bruma

The city of Bruma (Image via AlanGord and Nexusmods)

Beyond Skyrim: Bruma adds the region of Bruma, whose size can be compared to a full hold of Skyrim. The region is incredibly well designed with a high density of content including side quests, voiced NPCs, caves, new alchemy ingredients, and other items.

Players can plunge into the depths of ancient Ayleid ruins and discover what has become of Bruma’s residents since the events of Oblivion in all-new adventures and storylines of this mod.

1) Enderal: Forgotten Stories

Enderal (Image via SureAI)

Enderal is unlike any other Skyrim mod, as this total conversion behemoth is set in its own world with its own lore and story. An immersive open world awaits the player, with totally revamped skill systems, gameplay mechanics, and a gritty psychological plot with believable characters.

Edited by Saman