5 effective ways to get early kills in Call Of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile in 2023 is a must-try multiplayer mobile game. Released on Android and iOS platforms in 2019, the title managed to bring the iconic experience of its PC and console counterparts to the mobile platform. The strategies and significance of obtaining early kills in a match have not changed despite various updates since its release.

In modes where the first team to reach a certain score wins, getting early kills proves to be very helpful because it gives them an early advantage and adds to their score.

This article lists a few ways you can get early kills in Call of Duty: Mobile.

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

5 easy ways to grab early kills in Call of Duty: mobile

1) Proper knowledge of map

To bag kills early in a match in Call of Duty: Mobile, it really helps to become familiar with the main landmarks and points of interest on each map. These include buildings and open areas that serve as spawn points for both teams. By placing yourself strategically in areas frequented by enemies, you can force encounters that could result in some early kills.

Finding choke points or bottlenecks that your enemies are likely to pass through is a great way to prepare for an ambush and score some early kills. A thorough understanding of your map can also help in gaining map control. This involves positioning yourself strategically in a way that restricts enemy movement and creates openings for early kills.

2) Practicing aim, particularly headshots, and quick reflexes in training

Getting early kills in Call of Duty: Mobile can be greatly aided by doing training drills and utilizing in-game tools that help you improve your reflexes.

Since headshots deal more damage, setting a goal to aim for the head in training drills will improve overall accuracy, allowing you to eliminate enemies faster. The split-second advantage that results from a headshot can be enormous.

3) Understanding your weapon

Getting early kills in Call of Duty: Mobile is largely dependent on having map awareness when choosing weapons and matching up with one's preferred playstyle. Some maps are more open, favoring long-range weapons. Meanwhile, more constrained maps would enable you to do better with machine guns.

For weapons with a slower time to kill, anticipating enemy movements and pre-aiming those locations can give you an advantage in reaction time. Learning about the damage, range, and fire rate of your weapon will help you make more informed decisions about how to engage enemies in combat, especially in early-game chance encounters.

4) Aggressive gameplay

You can catch your opponents off guard and eliminate some of them early by moving quickly, applying pressure, and upsetting their plans. Applying pressure to rivals aids in controlling the match's flow and driving them into defensive stances.

Additionally, aggressively pushing enemies into their spawn points can hamper their flow and reduce their available options. While pushing enemies, their plans can be thwarted by using flanking tactics, which involve taking different routes to catch them off guard or from behind rather than confronting them head-on.

5) Paying attention to opponent loadouts

You can improve your chances of scoring early kills by keeping an eye on the enemy's loadouts. Pay close attention to the kind and range of weapons your opponents are using, and modify your loadouts accordingly to counter their gameplay.

Similarly, it is very helpful to modify your loadouts based on how the dynamics of the match are evolving. For example, you can switch to short-range combat if the dynamics are primarily leading to close-range encounters.