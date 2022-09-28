5 most exciting Marvel and DC superhero games that aren't releasing anytime soon

Countless superhero games have been released over the years, and more are undoubtedly coming in the future.

From the early Avengers arcade game to the Batman Arkham series and Marvel's Spider-Man, it is clear that superhero games are more popular now than ever before.

Most of these games have intense stories and incredible graphics that accommodate fan-favorite superheroes and villains. Fans of the superhero game genre have plenty to look forward to.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Wonder Woman, Marvel's Wolverine, and 3 other superhero games that players will have to wait a while for

1) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will almost certainly be released sometime in 2023.

The game sees players controlling various members of the infamous Suicide Squad. They are tasked with killing the Justice League, who have gone rogue after possibly being brainwashed by Superman villain Brainiac.

Since WB has confirmed the release date for Hogwarts Legacy, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is unlikely to be launched close to it.

Gamers can expect the title to arrive later in 2023. They should hope that it isn't too deep into the year.

2) Wonder Woman

Monolith, the studio behind Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War, is currently developing a Wonder Woman game. The title was announced during the 2021 Game Awards.

There isn't much known about the Wonder Woman game. With a slate of superhero games on the horizon, the studio may want to release some details sooner rather than later.

The only information available about it is that it will be a single-player open-world title. It will include the island of Themyscira and could have cameos from other heroes.

3) DC Justice League

DC Justice League is being made by Outright Games. The studio prides itself on making family-friendly video games and has worked on titles for franchises, such as Paw Patrol, Jumanji, Ben 10, and My Little Pony.

Outright Games recently released DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace. It makes perfect sense that the studio got the green light for another DC Comics title.

The game is scheduled to launch sometime in 2023, but nothing is concrete. While an announcment trailer has been created, other details are yet to come.

4) Marvel's Wolverine

Wolverine is once again in the spotlight as it was just announced that Hugh Jackman will be playing the character alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3.

This news might have fans hyped up for one of several superhero video games on the calendar. One of these games, Marvel's Wolverine, will be made by the team behind the acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man. The game's trailer showed the iconic X-Men character trying to have a drink after decimating a group of thugs in a bar.

A release date hasn't been announced yet, but players can't wait to beat up some bad guys as Wolverine.

5) Captain America & Black Panther

An untitled Captain America and Black Panther game was a surprise reveal during the D23 Disney and Marvel Games Showcase.

Amy Hennig is at the helm of this project, which is said to involve Steve Rogers fighting alongside T'Challa's grandfather.

What is known about the game is that it will start in Nazi-occupied Paris. The heroes will be fighting a dangerous group known as HYDRA.

There are plenty of superhero games coming up, but it will be hard to beat a group outing from two of the most popular heroes on the planet, with both being mainstays in the MCU.

