5 major publishers already confirmed for Gamescom and what games they might reveal

Gamescom 2022 is on its way and will bring tons of news regarding old and new game releases. The event will be broken up into four segments, namely: Gamecom Opening Night, Future Games Show, Xbox Booth Live, and Awesome Indies Show, which will be spread out from August 23 through August 28.

While Xbox gets a whole booth to themselves, several other publishers will also be taking the stage to present their games. The Future Games show will showcase many small and big upcoming titles, which are currently listed on Steam. Awesome Indies will give independent studios the spotlight, where new indie games for 2022 and 2023 will be revealed.

Gamescom is gearing up to be a big event this year and boasts some popular publishers that are lining up for the show. While there are more than a handful to list, here are five significant publishers confirmed for Gamescom 2022 and what games they might reveal.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 confirmed publishers for Gamescom 2022, and which games they might reveal

1) Xbox Game Studios - The Outer Worlds 2

Xbox is the biggest name in this year’s Gamescom event and will take up an entire day’s worth of the program. That being said, the publisher has claimed that there will be no new announcements from them and instead will focus only on previously announced titles.

That leaves a couple of titles that the publisher can still reveal, which are games that have been announced before but do not have any information. One such title is the sequel to Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds, originally announced in June 2021.

Debuting with a short and comical teaser trailer, The Outer Worlds 2 remains a clean slate for which the developer can help by revealing a new trailer. While asking for a full gameplay trailer might be hoping for too much, a cinematic trailer that highlights some new worlds and new characters would be a great way to get fans ready for the game.

2) WB - Wonder Woman

Warner Bros. teased a Wonder Woman game back in 2021 during the Game Awards. The game is being developed by Monolith Productions, who are best known for their F.E.A.R. and Middle Earth series of video games. The studio is known for its well-structured gameplay and even received some praise for its Nemesis system, as seen in Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Since the game’s announcement, very little has been revealed, which is strange since superhero IPs tend to get a lot of attention. It might be that the game is in the very early stages of development or that Warner Bros. is keeping a close lid on things for now.

In the hopes that it is the latter, it would be great to see some sort of trailer for Wonder Woman being revealed during Gamescom 2022. Many people worldwide have become fans of comic book characters in the last couple of years, so a reveal for this game would earn WB a lot of credit.

3) THQ Nordic - A new Darksiders game

Concept art released by the art director of Darksiders (Image via Anton Lavrushkin)

THQ Nordic will reportedly be one of the publishers with a presence in Gamescom 2022, which will probably include a segment for Destroy All Humans 2, promoting its launch on August 30, 2022. Aside from this, the studio has a few other titles to promote, although what fans really want is an official confirmation of a new Darksiders game.

Leas and rumors have kept up hope for a new game for this once beloved series, which started in 2010 with the original Darksiders. It was popular enough to get two sequels, although the latter games did not perform well and saw the series go dormant. In 2021, a post by the official art director of Darksiders got a lot of fans' hopes up that a new game was in development.

If the above is indeed true, then Gamescom would be a great platform to showcase the new title in some form, possibly with an announcement trailer. Darksiders is a great video game series that deserves a resurgence of some kind in the form of a continuation, remake, or reboot.

4) Ubisoft - Assassin’s Creed Infinity

Assassin's Creed Infinity is the new upcoming game in the series (Image via Ubisoft)

Another rather major publisher that will be taking the stage during Gamescom is Ubisoft. The publisher has one title under its sleeve that has caused quite a lot of buzz in the last couple of months, which would do well with some new reveal or an official statement, at the very least.

The game in question is Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which is reportedly set to be a live service game, a decision that has left many people baffled. The notion of an Assassin’s Creed game made specifically for multiplayer is quite surprising, as the series has strictly been a single-player experience.

A reveal trailer for the game, followed by an official statement, would help clarify many of the doubts fans currently have. Assassin’s Creed is Ubisoft’s most notable franchise and keeping it out of Gamescom 2022, which is a live event, will seem like the wrong move.

5) Bandai Namco - Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 3

Goku goes Ultra Instinct in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Image via Bandai Namco)

Bandai Namco has a slew of titles under its belt that it will undoubtedly showcase during its panel at Gamescom in the coming weeks. Some games that will definitely make an appearance are One Piece Odyssey, Gundam Evolution, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, and Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

However, one rumored title to be in development is Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 3. While rumors of the game being in development have been making the rounds for years now, a leak in July 2022 reported that the game has been in development for some time now.

If that is indeed true, then Bandai Namco is surely well along the way to being able to release a teaser during Gamescom 2022. They might even surprise fans with a full announcement trailer, which would definitely make Dragon Ball fans take to the skies in joy. Dragon Ball has always been among the most popular animes of all time, and any news regarding it will always be greeted with enthusiasm.

