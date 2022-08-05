The best perks for Wonder Woman in MultiVersus

Wonder Woman has brought her toughness from the DC Universe into the fighting arena of MultiVersus.

The superhero works great both as a solo fighter and a team fighter in the game. She provides tank-like statistics and the ability to withstand an onslaught so that she can retaliate with immense power.

None of this is possible without the right perks. Four perk slots are available, and many of them are gained by simply playing as Wonder Woman and leveling up the character.

Grapple of Hermes heads list of ideal perks for Wonder Woman in MultiVersus

Wonder Woman has access to a large number of perks, but four stand out as the best for her. Her Signature Perk and slots 1-3 will see her utilize amazing defenses to keep herself and her ally in the battle.

The perks are:

Signature Perk : Grapple of Hermes

: Grapple of Hermes Perk Slot 1 : Kryptonian Skin

: Kryptonian Skin Perk Slot 2 : Sturdy Dodger

: Sturdy Dodger Perk Slot 3: Back to Back

The combination of the four perks will give Wonder Woman more agility to dodge attacks, more defenses with damage reduction and an overall better stat pool to tank hits for her team.

Grapple of Hermes

Grapple of Hermes is a Signature Perk that only Wonder Woman has access to in MultiVersus. It provides extra mobility to the character. Her Lasso of Truth becomes a grapple when the perk is active.

The lasso also becomes a bit longer, allowing Wonder Woman to grab onto enemies from quite a distance and pull allies to safety when they are on the brink of defeat.

Kryptonian Skin

This is the best MultiVersus perk to keep Wonder Woman in her role as a tank. It provides a constant 4% damage reduction for her and her teammates. It is nothing flashy and just provides some added defense.

Wonder Woman comes with a solid amount of health already, so this is mostly used to boost a more fragile ally. Kryptonian Skin is a must-have perk for Wonder Woman mains.

Sturdy Dodger

Sturdy Dodger as Wonder Woman's second perk continues the defensive trend to keep her tanking hits.

Sturdy Dodger isn't the best perk for the majority of characters in the game, but the Amazonian wears it well. Due to her already solid agility, the perk works to provide her and her allies a one-second armor boost after neutral dodging an opponent's projectile in battle. This just adds to the damage that can be taken.

Back to Back

The final perk to use for Wonder Woman is Back to Back. This is yet another tank-based perk that does wonders in a team setting.

Wonder Woman can jump in with an ally, taking the brunt of the damage, and let the teammate dish it out to the enemy.

Back to Back provides a damage reduction buff when Wonder Woman and an ally are in close proximity of each other. It is best used to pull off offensive combos without worrying about losing a life.

