The best perks for Velma in MultiVersus

Although MultiVersus has not been released from its open beta state as of writing, it has already accumulated a large playerbase. This success can be attributed to many features, but perhaps the most interesting of them all is the game's expansive roster of characters.

Warner Bros. has a long list of franchises to pull from when it comes to potential characters in MultiVersus. One of the characters the company has already added to the game is the witty voice of reason from the Scooby-Doo franchise, Velma Dinkley.

Players can unlock Velma immediately by acquiring 700 Gleamium, which is the premium currency of the game. However, they will have to spend real money to do so. The character can also be unlocked using gold, which is free to earn.

Additionally, players who have a Founder's Pack can use the character ticket that they get as a reward to obtain Velma.

Another feature that separates MultiVersus apart from other platform fighting games is the existence of perks. These perks add another level to a seemingly basic gameplay style.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Velma can use projectiles to trap and debuff enemies in MultiVersus

Velma, as she appears in the MultiVersus character select screen (Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Velma Dinkley belongs to the support class in MultiVersus. Considering the game's emphasis on 2v2 team fights, players can learn more about its characters by labeling them based on the tools of their kit. This ideology is reflected in how the the Mystery Incorporated member is built.

There are many perks that can be used on a support character like Velma. These perks provide buffs for Velma and her ally to help overpower the enemy team.

Velma's signature perk is Studied. This perk directly boosts one of the character's special attacks by having her start the fight with an additional piece of evidence.

Collecting evidence is crucial to Velma's playstyle as it is required for her to summon a police car. This is the character's best attack and can often be a game-winner.

The next perk that players will want to invest in is Coffeezilla, which is a direct boost to Velma's ability to recharge in a fight. While it already has a solid 10% cooldown reduction, this boost is upgraded to 15% if her teammate also has this perk equipped. Coffeezilla can help apply buffs to her allies more often than normal.

For the third perk, players will want to choose Make it Rain, Dog!. This is a great perk for supports as it fixes one of their biggest issues — having slow projectile speed. It offers a flat upgrade to the speed of the equipped character's projectiles. It also provides its benefits to Velma's ally.

The final perk that players should use in their build for Velma is Deadshot. With a majority of Velma's skills being projectiles, players will see this perk as a hard carry for their damage dealing capabilities. Deadshot provides Velma and her allies with an additional 5% damage on all projectiles they fire.

