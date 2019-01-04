5 Exclusives you need to try on Xbox Game Pass

PG Esports FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 20 // 04 Jan 2019, 12:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sunset Overdrive

There's no point arguing that the PlayStation has beaten Xbox this generation. However, as this generation comes to an end, it's Microsoft who are offering games with the best value with Xbox Game Pass. With over 100 games to choose from, it's the best subscription service out there right now.

If you have an Xbox One, you need to get Game Pass - it's a no-brainer.

#5 Ryse: Son of Rome

Ryse had flaws but it's still a good time

Ryse: Son of Rome is another Xbox One launch exclusive that is often overlooked. However, despite the story leaving a little to be desired, it's a very competent hack and slash game that takes you back to Ancient Rome. It's unfortunate that Microsoft never released a sequel which could have built on Ryse's many strengths, and if done right, could have been their exclusive series to rival Playstation's God of War.

#4 Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves

If I'd paid full price for Sea of Thieves at launch, I'd have been angry. Although it was gorgeous and fun for the first couple of hours, gameplay was repetitive and there was no progression system to speak of.

However, Rare has listened to fans since its launch and there are a ton of new additions to the game with more coming in the near future. If you're on Game Pass, try Sea of Thieves out. With the right crew, it can be a great time.

#3 Sunset Overdrive

Sunset Overdrive

Insomniac Games surprised everyone when they released Sunset Overdrive as a launch exclusive for the Xbox One. The game is still a blast with the outlandish story being complemented by equally larger than life characters.

The gameplay was tight and movement was fluid. Sadly, the game is often overlooked because of poor sales since the Xbox One's launch was an unmitigated disaster. Sunset Overdrive was released on Steam recently and I urge you guys to pick it up.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement