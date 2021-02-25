5 most expensive Free Fire characters of all time

Garena Free Fire is widely known for its vast collection of characters. These characters have special abilities that assist players on the battleground.

Most of these characters can be bought from the in-game store using diamonds or gold coins.

This article lists some of the best and most expensive Free Fire characters of all time.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the individual views of the writer. As there are many character choices in Free Fire, it is an individual's choice to play with one or the other according to his/her preference.)

Five best and most expensive Free Fire characters of all time

#1 DJ Alok

DJ Alok is one of the most popular characters in Free Fire. He has an active ability called Drop The Beat.

This ability creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10 percent and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds. It can be enhanced to level 6 with character level-up cards.

At the highest level, the ability increases ally movement speed by 15 percent and replenishes 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

Alok can be purchased from Free Fire's in-game store for 599 diamonds.

#2 Chrono

Chrono is one of the strongest characters in Free Fire and is priced at 599 diamonds in the in-game store.

He has an active ability called Time Turner, which creates a force field that blocks 600 damage from enemies. The character can shoot at opponents from within the force field. His movement speed also increases by 15 percent.

Allies inside the force field get a 10 percent increment in movement speed, which lasts 4 seconds and has a cooldown of fifty seconds. His skill gets a significant boost when leveled up.

#3 K (Captain Booyah)

K (Captain Booyah) in Free Fire

K can be bought from the in-game store for 599 diamonds.

According to his character description in Free Fire, K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert. He has an active ability called Master of All.

In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, his allies within a 6m radius get an increment of 500 percent in the EP conversion rate. In the psychology mode, he can quickly recover 2 EP every three seconds up to 100 EP. However, the mode switch cooldown takes 20 seconds.

#4 Jota

Jota in Free Fire

Jota has an ability called Sustained Raids, which restores 25 HP instantly for every kill with an SMG or a Shotgun. However, it has a cooldown period of five seconds.

As the character level ups, his ability is also enhanced. At the maximum level, 40 HP is restored for each kill.

Jota is very popular for the Clash Squad mode and is priced at 499 diamonds in the in-game store.

#5 Steffie

Steffie in Free Fire

Steffie has an active ability called Painted Refuge.

At her default level 1 ability, she can create graffiti that reduces explosive damage by 15 percent and bullet damage by 5 percent for 5 seconds. The cooldown lasts for 45 seconds, but the effects do not stack.

Steffie is available in the in-game store for 499 diamonds.