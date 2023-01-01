5 female streamers who dominated Twitch in 2022

Twitch has been the go-to streaming platform for the better part of the last decade. In this short yet illustrious period, many have become household names due to their talent and hard work.

Although Twitch remains largely dominated by male streamers, at least in terms of numbers, many female streamers have managed to pave the road to success and establish themselves in the world of streaming.

Each year, a particular set of streamers comes under the spotlight and consolidates their position in the community. 2022 was no different. With the year finally coming to an end, here's a look at five female streamers who "owned" Twitch over the past 12 months.

Emiru and 4 other female Twitch streamers who conquered 2022

1) Pokimane

Moroccan-Canadian Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" is probably the most obvious entry on this list. An industry veteran, Poki remains one of the most sought-after streamers in terms of viewership despite not streaming as frequently as before to maintain a healthier schedule.

In December 2022, the streamer made only a handful of live broadcasts. Yet, she managed to rake in over 10K viewers (peak) on average. As far as Twitch follower count is concerned, she is presently sitting with more than 9.2 million followers, making her the tenth most followed streamer on the platform.

2) QTCinderella

Los Angeles resident Blaire "QTCinderella" has been a familiar name for regular Twitch users over the past couple of years, but 2022 gave casual viewers the opportunity to get acquainted with her impressive content. She is considered one of the most ingenious creators in the streamer community because of her willingness to take on ambitious projects.

In early 2022, Blaire spearheaded and co-hosted the inaugural Streamer Awards. The event, which was live-streamed on her Twitch channel, went on to peak at a whopping 276K viewers. She also organized Sh*tcamp 2022 later in the year, which was considered a huge success.

3) Emiru

24-year-old streamer and cosplayer Emily "Emiru" certainly embraced stardom in 2022. Her big break came when she joined the gaming and content creation group One True King (OTK).

At the recently concluded Streamy Awards 2022, Emiru was among the five creators nominated for the Breakout Streamer of the Year Award. She may have lost to IShowSpeed, but she has a massive following now.

While OTK may have had a turbulent year due to multiple controversies, Emiru remains an unsullied emblem of the organization.

4) AriGameplays

Mexican content creator and streamer Abril "AriGameplays" is the first non-English-speaking streamer on the list. Besides being a regular on the Amazon-owned platform, Abril is a glamor model, TikTok star, and cosplayer.

Although she has been active on Twitch for over half a decade, she shot to stardom following her participation in TheGrefg's Fortnite event and Ibai's La Velada del Ano 2 boxing event. 2022 saw the creator amass over 2.5 million followers, taking her total following to a massive 5.4 million.

5) Nadia

Warzone streamer Nadia found herself in the middle of controversy over cheating allegations, but she used the engagement to propel herself into the limelight. Readers should note that none of the accusations have been proven true so far.

Boasting over 500 hours of watch-time this year, Nadia is certainly among the fastest-growing streamers on the platform. Presently, she has over 921K followers, making her the most-viewed female Warzone streamer.

Some honorable mentions include Amouranth (6.1 million), Ironmouse (1.4 million), Jinnytty (847K), biyin_ (3 million), Kyedae (2 million), and Fuslie (1.2 million; now on YouTube).

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes