5 female twitch streamers who performed questionable acts live on stream

Twitch has quickly become among the most sought-after platforms for both creators and viewers when it comes to streaming. With an array of diverse content, viewers have lapped up several streamers over the years, with many even attaining celebrity-like statuses.

Despite being among the minority, female streamers have also found their place within the community. However, as with every social media platform, Twitch has also proved to be a graveyard for many. Considering the fact that hundreds and sometimes thousands of viewers are monitoring streamers' every move, being at your best self can be a challenging task.

Here are five such occasions when a female streamer engaged in a controversial moment on a live stream.

5 times a female Twitch streamer caused a questionable moment

1) Alinity

Natalia "Alinity" is a popular Colombian streamer who is no stranger to controversy. She has been accused of abusing her pet cat on stream. In one such stream in 2019, she was seen flinging her cat away from her shoulder. This sparked a lot of outrage.

The controversies did not end there. Another clip resurfaced following the drama where she had allegedly fed her cat liquor. In her defense, she stated that she was in a state of inebriation during the act. Nonetheless, both clips created a stir and caused a lot of criticism.

2) MissQGemini

Former Twitch streamer Haley "MissQGemini" went viral after one of her clips depicting her using cheats while playing CS: GO was exposed. It is easily one of the most recognizable hacking failures within the community.

For those not familiar, Haley used ESP hacks during her streams. While streaming, she inadvertently shared the hacks on her screen. Upon realizing her blunder, she quickly backtracked and blamed it on her supposed friend, Clara, who had apparently caused the aberrations. Since being exposed, she has been inactive on the platform.

3) Pokimane

Kavos @KavosYT This time Pokimane definitely dropped the N word right? (i know the clip is old) This time Pokimane definitely dropped the N word right? (i know the clip is old) https://t.co/xekNWfNPoG

The third name on the list is the hugely popular Moroccan-Canadian Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane." She found herself in a truck load of controversy after a clip of her using the "N-word" had resurfaced on Twitter. The clip was shared by a content creator named KavosYT.

Pokimane, however, calmly responded to the criticism by stating that she was rather young at the time of the clip. She stated:

"hard for me to speak on this clip's context because it's so old (i'm almost 23 and was underage in that clip), but it was definitely not said in a racist or derogatory manner."

pokimane @pokimanelol @KavosYT hard for me to speak on this clip's context because it's so old (i'm almost 23 and was underage in that clip), but it was definitely not said in a racist or derogatory manner. it was a time period/environment where saying it was more common and used as a replacement for "dude"1/2 @KavosYT hard for me to speak on this clip's context because it's so old (i'm almost 23 and was underage in that clip), but it was definitely not said in a racist or derogatory manner. it was a time period/environment where saying it was more common and used as a replacement for "dude"1/2

Following the controversy, she apologized and the event has been long forgotten since.

4) Kimmikka

A streamer named Kim "Kimmikka" was recently banned after sensationally trying to have s*x during a live stream in August. The clip quickly went viral with creators such as JiDion and Jake Lucky amplifying the questionable decision.

Twitch decided to temporarily suspend her account for a week after the controversial moment from the streamer. However, she was unbanned from the platform after serving out her suspension on September 4. She later explained that it was merely a "drunken accident."

It is interesting to note that she went from having a few hundred followers to over 25K presently.

5) ItsPinkie

The final entry in the list is ItsPinkie, an ASMR streamer, who breached the platform's guidelines by performing a s*xually suggestive act. To be more precise, she was caught "queefing" during a live stream. For those unaware, it is a term used for loosly describing v*ginal sounds.

The clip was soon removed from the platform following its questionable nature, but not before it went viral across different social media platforms.

As of writing, she has amassed over 53K followers on Twitch.

