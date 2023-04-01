5 FIFA 23 Icons you should avoid in Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is one of the top-rated modes in the game, offering players the chance to create their own dream team by gathering different FUT cards. Representing legendary players from the history of the sport, Icons cards are amongst the selections. However, not all Icon cards are created equally, with some being simply unusable due to their lack of popularity and poor stats.

Interestingly, some Icons cards can be an absolute headache for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players. A few of them were released early on in the game's life cycle, before developers understood how to balance player stats and abilities. Despite their inadequacies, these unusable Icons cards remain highly cherished by FIFA fans. They represent the legacy of the sport and the players who helped shape it.

5 ineffective FIFA 23 Icons in Ultimate Team

These overrated FIFA 23 Icons players, who were once celebrated for their unparalleled skills and talent, have now been relegated to the bench. If you're looking to build a winning team, it's best to steer clear of these Icons players on the virtual field.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal opinion.

1) Jari Litmanen

Before integrating Jari Litmanen's card into your team, you'll have to consider various aspects that may impact your gameplay. Being 5'11" (or 181cm) tall, Litmanen's height may be a concern for those who prefer towering players, potentially hindering his efficacy in specific scenarios.

While his Medium/Medium work rate may suggest a well-rounded player, some FIFA 23 players may prefer cards with boosted attacking or defensive work rates that align with their individual playstyles. It must be mentioned that Litmanen's Icons card possesses a 4-star weak foot, which is undoubtedly advantageous. However, this is countered by his weak 3-star skill moves, which certainly isn't ideal.

Furthermore, Litmanen has two special cards, each rated between 85 and 90. However, these cards may not significantly boost his performance in comparison to his Prime Icon card.

2) Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer's FIFA 23 Ultimate Team (FUT) Prime Icon card boasts a staggering rating of 91, but a closer look at his attributes reveals some potential limitations. Standing 6' tall, he may appear to be a physical force on the virtual field, but his 3-star weak foot and 2-star skill moves fail to make him the most adaptable or innovative forward.

Moreover, the Englishman's High/Medium work rate can restrict his overall impact in specific formations or styles of play. Shearer has three special cards with ratings ranging from 87 to 92, hinting at a possible lack of demand for his FUT item until his FUTBirthday item was eventually released.

Although Shearer may enjoy a celebrated career as a right-footed England striker, his FUT item may not be the top pick for those aiming to create a strong competitive team in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

3) Michael Laudrup

Michael Laudrup's Icons card may not accurately reflect his true abilities on the virtual field, as his FUT ratings are based on the developers' opinions and don't always align with real-world football experts' thoughts. As a result, it's important to approach Laudrup's FUT items with some degree of skepticism and evaluate their performance in the context of gameplay.

Despite Laudrup's undeniably impressive stats, which include his 4-star weak foot and skill moves, his Medium/Medium work rate can negatively affect his impact in certain positions or in-game situations.

Moreover, Laudrup's highly sought-after FUT cards range in ratings from 85 to 91. That said, it's essential to remember that these are virtual items and may not accurately represent his actual career achievements or abilities.

4) Henrik Larsson

While Henrik Larsson is undoubtedly one of the greatest Swedish footballers of all time, his FUT items seem to be a bit overrated. While his 4-star weak foot and 3-star skill moves are respectable, they are hardly exceptional. In fact, many others in FIFA 23 have better weak foot and skill move ratings.

At this point, it's worth noting that although Larsson has three special cards rated between 86 and 91, these figures still aren't as impressive as other top-tier FUT Icons. As these FUT cards are rated higher than Larsson's special cards, they often come with better stats and far more desirable traits. While his card may be a decent addition to some FUT squads, it's unlikely to be a game-changing addition.

5) Fernando Hierro Ruiz

Don't be fooled by Fernando Hierro Ruiz - this right-footed center-back has a few limitations in FIFA 23. While his towering height of 6'2" is undoubtedly an advantage in aerial duels, his low slide tackle rating of just 80 could pose a serious challenge when it comes to defending aggressively.

Additionally, his 3-star weak foot rating could hinder his ability to deliver accurate passes with his weaker foot, contributing to a rather one-dimensional approach in certain scenarios. With his Medium/High work rates, he may not be as effective as the other Icons defenders in-game.

As Fernando Hierro Ruiz does have two special cards with ratings ranging from 86 to 91, it's worth considering whether these cards offer enough of an upgrade over his base card to justify their cost. Ultimately, the decision to include him in your FIFA 23 squad will depend on your individual playstyle and team requirements.

