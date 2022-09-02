5 footballers in FIFA 23 who deserve a higher rating

FIFA 23 was recently made playable for certain EA Play subscribers on Xbox a month before the official release of the full game. Naturally, this caused quite some commotion in the community on social media, with leaks related to the game rampant on Twitter.

With players having access to the full game, such leaks were inevitable. The entire ratings database of the game appears to have been made public, along with the soundtrack, exclusive kits, and menu design.

This leaked information has caused a lot of online debates regarding whether the ratings are fair or not. There have been some drastic downgrades and impressive upgrades to the club rosters in FIFA 23 based on their performances in the recently concluded season.

Club biases aside, most of the changes are justified. However, EA Sports definitely missed the mark with some player ratings.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

These FIFA 23 players had a stellar 2021/22 season and deserve a better rating

1) Neymar

Neymar has been one of the best players over the last decade. In an era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he has consistently been the next best thing, showcasing his talent and skill at both an international as well as a club level.

Neymar has received a downgrade in FIFA 23, putting him at an overall rating of 89. This feels like a rather unwarranted demotion, considering his contributions to PSG's league-winning campaign last season. FUT fans, in particular, have been taken aback by this reveal since Neymar has historically been one of the most overpowering players in the game.

However, with his butchered pace and shooting stats, it will be interesting to see if he retains his effectiveness in FIFA 23.

2) Ilkay Gundogan

As the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City are by far one of the most dominant sides in European football. The depth in their squad helps them maintain consistent performances in the league, with their midfield prowess running the show from the center.

Ilkay Gundogan was one of the main reasons behind City winning the 2021/22 league title. The German maestro was a vital part of their midfield for most of the season. He also delivered game-winning goals that won Manchester City the league on the final matchday against Aston Villa.

While the rest of the Manchester City squad has received massive boosts to their rating in FIFA 23, Gundogan has retained his 85 overall rating. This seems rather harsh on the midfield veteran, who had sixteen goal contributions in all competitions as a midfielder last season.

3) Federico Valverde

Real Madrid saw a sensational 2021/22 season, winning both the La Liga and Champions League titles. While players like Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior stole the spotlight with their goal-scoring exploits, Fede Valverde was also a vital part of the system employed by Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid's right flank has been their weak spot for the past few seasons. Carlo Ancelotti fixed this issue by using Valverde as a free-roaming right-winger, giving him the freedom to venture up and down the pitch, assisting during attacks and in defense.

Valverde's rating has been boosted from 83 to 84 in FIFA 23, and as someone who assisted the decisive goal in the Champions League final, he surely deserves a more generous upgrade in the upcoming game.

4) Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is one of the most exciting young talents in world football. The pacey right-back had a successful season with PSG, featuring in the majority of their games during their title-winning campaign.

Hakimi was also voted into the FIFA 22 Team of the Year, reinforcing his position as one of the best defenders in the world. Despite suffering some minor injuries towards the second half of the season, his downgrade from 85 to 84 in FIFA 23 comes as a shock to many fans.

The Moroccan superstar has seen a strong start to the current season, with two goals and an assist from a defensive position in his first five appearances. Despite being downgraded, he will still be one of the best defenders in the upcoming game.

5) Pierre Kalulu

For over a decade, AC Milan had been one of the sleeping giants of European football. Despite their rich pedigree, the club struggled to regain their spot as a top dog in the Italian league, which was dominated by Juventus and Inter. However, last season, the Rossoneri made a glorious return to their former title-winning ways by securing the league title.

Pierre Kalulu was one of the mainstays in the Milan defense. The 22-year-old Frenchman was used as both a center-back and a right-back, performing brilliantly in both positions. However, he has only received a single rating boost in FIFA 23, going from 77 to 78.

As a promising youngster who has performed well consistently for the league champions, it is rather surprising that EA Sports decided to provide him with such a conservative upgrade.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh